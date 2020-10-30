Pack away the pumpkin now; it’s time for calaveras.

Día de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) begins Sunday and ends Monday. Normally, Mexic-Arte Museum’s Viva la Vida parade would bring color and celebration to downtown in honor of those we’ve lost, but that’s off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are a couple of ways to mark the holiday instead.

• The Mexic-Arte Museum has taken Viva la Vida online. Music and dance performances start Saturday and run through Monday. Also, they’ve made some online tutorials available for everything from paper marigolds to skull masks. Check out mexic-artemuseum.org/event/viva-la-vida for more information on how to join in.

Mexic-Arte’s annual Day of the Dead exhibit also is up until Nov. 22, community altars and all. Current museum health protocols include wearing a face mask and social distancing. You can also tour the exhibit virtually through the museum’s website. Go to mexic-artemuseum.org/event/the-37th-annual-day-of-the-dead-exhibition for more information on hours and admission.

• Also downtown, check out "Tu Dolor es Nuestro Dolor," a mural created by El Paso artist Christin Apodaca and dedicated to Latinos who have died of COVID-19. The mural is at Fifth Street and Congress Avenue. It features augmented reality elements that viewers can be able to see on their phones.

• The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican-American Cultural Center will present its annual Día de los Muertos celebration online Sunday and Monday. Find more details on how to watch the livestream at dayofthedeadatx.com.

American-Statesman contributor Nancy Flores and Austin360 editor Eric Webb contributed to this report.