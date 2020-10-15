"It’s beginning to look a lot like" ... well, OK, not really.

But if you want to take in the Trail of Lights this holiday season, you might want to go ahead and snag a vehicle pass soon. Because of pandemic safety concerns, the favorite Austin holiday tradition will be a drive-thru-only event this year.

According to organizers, the festive event, now in its 56th year, draws more than 400,000 people to Zilker Park each year. With the drive-thru format likely to reduce capacity, it’s a safe guess that passes for at least some days will sell out before the bells are jingling.

General admission passes will cost $25-$35 depending on the date and the entry time. Each vehicle will have a designated access time. Revelers hoping to miss the crowds can purchase a Dash Pass for $60, which allows access to the trail at 5:45 p.m. Dash pass-holders also will receive a box of holiday cookies and bottled water and an ATX Lights Savings Card which offers card holders discounts at select restaurants and retailers.

Guests who would like to attend on the first night the trail is open to the public, Nov. 28, can purchase a Premiere Night Pass for $95; that event is also a fundraiser for the Trail of Lights Foundation. The trail will be open through Jan. 3.

See austintrailoflights.org for more information.