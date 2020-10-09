The Texas Book Festival released its schedule Thursday — and unlike other years, you can RSVP right now to save your virtual seat.

Like most large events this fall, the 25th annual festival will be completely online. Author discussions and panels will stream via the Crowdcast platform, and almost all events are free.

Head to texasbookfestival.org/2020-festival-schedule to peruse the listings and find registration links for each session. Provide your name and email to register, and create a free Crowdcast account for quickest access at the appointed time. (For the planning-averse, same-day registration also will be available.)

The Crowdcast platform features significantly larger capacity for group online events — no more dashing to the Senate or House chamber to get in line for boldface names — and allows registrants to re-watch sessions. You’ll get e-mail event reminders once you RSVP.

There are two ticketed events. Actor Matthew McConaughey will discuss his memoir "Greenlights" with fellow actor/writer Ethan Hawke, and best-selling novelist Jodi Picoult will chat about "The Book of Two Ways" with Austin writer Amanda Eyre Ward. Tickets are $41 for each event, and include a copy of the book. The first 350 ticket buyers for the McConaughey session receive a signed bookplate. The first 100 buyers for the Picoult talk receive a signed book.

You’ll still be able to quiz authors by typing your query into Crowdcast’s "Ask a Question" tab for each event. Moderators will read selected questions.

Also of note for fest veterans: Programming stretches over a two-week period with no overlaps, which eliminates the perennial challenge of choosing between panels scheduled in simultaneous time slots. The Texas Teen Book Festival kicks it off with young-adult writers Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, children’s programming takes center stage Nov. 2-6, and adult authors span from Nov. 6-15.

RELATED: What to read? Try these picks from Austin360 Book Club, Texas Book Fest

October filled with Austin book events for kids, teens