If you are a Democratic voter living in that gerrymander along the Pflugerville to Katy corridor that is Texas’ 10th Congressional District, you might have received a campaign mailer — or two or three or four or five — from a super PAC called 314 Action telling you that Mike Siegel, who was the Democratic Party’s nominee in 2018, is a loser.

"Siegel already lost to McCaul," says the mailer with the cinema motif. "We’ve seen this show before and it doesn’t end well for Texas Democrats."

"Once upon a time Mike Siegel lost to Mike McCaul," says the mailer with the Brothers Grimm typeface. "Mike Siegel is living in a fairy tale. He can’t beat Mike McCaul. Dr. Pritesh Gandhi can."

As a super PAC, 314 Action is able to raise and spend unlimited amounts of money as long as it doesn’t coordinate with a candidate. With a mission to elect scientists to office, its name is a nod to pi — the 3.14 ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle.

It has spent heavily in two recent Democratic primaries in which its candidates emerged victorious — Cameron Webb, who would be the first black physician to serve as a voting member of Congress, from Virginia; and Nancy Goroff, who would be the first female Ph.D. scientist to serve in Congress, in New York.

But its biggest investment this cycle is in Texas’ District 10, where it has spent nearly $600,000 on behalf of Gandhi, the associate chief medical officer at People’s Community Clinic in East Austin. It also funded negative advertising against Austin attorney Shannon Hutcheson in the March 3 primary and Siegel, an Austin civil rights attorney, in the July 14 runoff.

It is in these attacks that 314 Action, in tone and tactics, is less about high-minded appeals to reason and science and more about the typical type of super PAC politics it has practiced from the start.

"If Mike had carried #TX10 by even one hundredth of a percentage point, we wouldn’t be having this conversation," Erik Polyak, 314 Action’s director of campaigns, tweeted June 27. "In the best year for Texas Dems in a generation, Mike underperformed the rest of the ticket. Mike had his chance and he blew it."

In a tweet on June 23, Polyak provided a graphic that 314 Action had generated.

Here are the facts on political loser @SiegelForTexas pic.twitter.com/UrThGGEWoM

The graphic indicated that Siegel trailed Michael McCaul by 4.4 points in his share of the two-party vote in 2018, lagging behind Beto O’Rourke at the top of the ticket, who led Sen. Ted Cruz by 0.02 in the district.

In other words, the 314 Action graphic labeled Siegel, a little-known, underfunded candidate, a "failed politician" because he didn’t do quite as well as O’Rourke, who raised and spent more money than any Senate candidate in Texas history and had more press that year than any candidate in the country.

Two years earlier, McCaul won the seat by nearly 19 points.

"To say if you lose a single race you’re a loser is absurd, because some of these races can’t be won in one cycle," Siegel said. "It’s like climbing a mountain. If you want to go climb Everest, you need to establish a base camp first. And when I started this work in 2017, nobody thought we had a chance. Almost none of the donors wanted to invest. Even unions and other progressive groups thought it wasn’t a good use of their resources. And so last cycle, we had to prove that this race was viable."

"And that’s the equity that we earned that Gandhi and 314 Action are trying to capitalize on, and sophisticated Democrats see through that," Siegel said. "They see that we created this opportunity."

"I think that he overperformed dramatically and put that race on the radar," said Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy, who backs Siegel. "And I think the notion in that district of trying to tear somebody down based on a kind of mischaracterization of the history on it is not appropriate."

But 314 Action Fund spokesperson Brooke Bainum also cited the exigency of the political moment in a statement describing its approach.

"As our nation grapples with a global pandemic that is killing our citizens by the thousands and climate change that will fundamentally change our world and cause devastating harm, America cannot afford to continue with the status quo of sending career politicians and lawyers to Congress," Bainum said.

"Now, more than ever, it is paramount that we elect scientists to public office. We can no longer afford to lose elections to the same old politicians who got us into this mess. 314 Action Fund is proud to be funded by 393,782 individual contributions averaging $23.58 from grassroots donors across the country who are committed to electing more scientists and STEM professionals with the experience that these times require," Bainum said.

Altogether, 314 Action has spent $411,528 for Gandhi and $107,532 against Siegel. Earlier, in the March 3 primary, 314 Action also spent $67,170 against Hutcheson.

In the runoff, contributors to 314 Action paid for six mailers — the last one was strictly positive — and a TV ad promoting Gandhi while reminding voters that "Mike Siegel. Can’t Win."

While Gandhi has out-raised Siegel across the cycle — $1.2 million to about $864,000 as of June 24 — they both say they raised about a quarter of a million dollars in the second quarter.

While super PACs can’t by law coordinate with candidates, in a Facebook post nine days before the New York primary, Goroff expressed her misgivings about the way 314 Action went negative on her behalf.

But it was too late; 314 Action had already spent $452,863 supporting her and $63,807 attacking her opponent, Perry Gershon, who was the Democratic nominee in 2018.

She won by 630 votes.

Shaughnessy Naughton founded 314 Action after losing a 2014 Democratic primary in Pennsylvania by 817 votes.

But her second campaign in 2016 for the same seat drew a lot of negative attention after 314 Action, from which she had stepped down as president to run, sent a mailer attacking her Democrat opponent — state Rep. Steve Santarsiero, now a state senator — as a "toothless" legislator. According to local coverage of the campaign, the mailer "showed him with blacked out teeth."

The attack drew the ire of Det Ansinn, a local elected official who supported Santarsiero but was also a member of 314 Action’s board.

"It’s not some substantive issue piece about science, the environment or other STEM interest," Ansinn said. "It’s the kind of crass mailer that turns people off from politics and the antithesis of why myself, and other advisers, got involved with 314 PAC in the first place."

At issue was whether Joshua Morrow, a political operative, might have violated federal election law by advising both the PAC and Naughton’s campaign.

Erik Polyak, then Naughton’s campaign manager, dismissed the accusation as a "publicity stunt" and said no laws were violated.

Naughton lost the primary by 16,557 votes and returned to her leadership of 314 Action, where Polyak is director of campaigns.

Meanwhile, a few months after the campaign ended, Morrow was in a Pennsylvania courtroom, center stage in the trial of Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, who in 2012 he helped become the first Democrat and first woman elected to that office in Pennsylvania history.

Morrow acknowledged that he had lied to a grand jury and was now providing testimony, under immunity, that would send her to prison.

Last August, Kane was released after serving eight months for perjury and obstruction of justice. Morrow is executive director of 314 Action.