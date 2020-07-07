Lunafest, a fundraising film festival dedicated to spotlighting women filmmakers and bringing women together, has been rescheduled as a virtual event for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds from Lunafest benefit the Loveland Foundation, an organization that advocates for communities of color, particularly Black women and girls.

The virtual screening will be hosted by Austin’s Meghan Ross of That Time of the Month and Arielle LaGuette of Fallout Theater.

The festival, created and funded by nutrition bar company Luna, has raised more than $5 million for nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada.

The virtual event is recommended for audiences 13 and older due to film content, and registered attendees will receive a streaming link and password the morning of the event. For more information, and to purchase tickets click here.