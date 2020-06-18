We’ve teamed with the Texas Book Festival to bring you more suggested summer reading. Here, literary director Matthew Patin shares a selection of books out now or coming in the next several months from Texas authors.

KIDS AND TEENS

"Running" by Natalia Sylvester (Clarion, July 14): Some are called to activism early, and so it is for 15-year-old Cuban American Mari in this young adult debut by Austinite Natalia Sylvester. When her father runs for president, Mari finds her family under the microscope — and herself unsettled by the conflict between her dad’s ideals and her own. Sylvester tells a story of a young person finding their voice as the eyes of the world are upon them.

"All the Things We Never Knew" by Liara Tamani (HarperCollins/Greenwillow, June 9): Young love, that staple of YA novels, is rarely portrayed with the complexity and humor of Houstonian Liara Tamani’s utterly relatable "All the Things We Never Knew." It all starts with a basketball court, two star players and a first glance, but the instantaneous fireworks soon lead to a deeper journey of self-discovery that grows to include both characters’ families. Rex and Carli’s romance — told through tight, dueling point-of-view chapters — will stick with you.

"Illegal: A Disappeared Novel" by Francisco X. Stork (Scholastic, Aug. 4): In this sequel to critically acclaimed novel "Disappeared," author Francisco X. Stork presents another chapter in the lives of Mexican immigrants Emiliano and Sara. Stork, born in Monterrey and raised in El Paso, has crafted a story about the pursuit of justice, placed amid a flight from human traffickers and a battle against the dehumanizing immigration apparatus of the United States’ southern border.

RELATED: 9 captivating books by black female authors

"Charming as a Verb" by Ben Philippe (HarperCollins / Balzer + Bray, Aug. 12): Ben Philippe — University of Texas Michener Center for Writers grad and author of "The Field Guide to the North American Teenager" — returns with a fast, funny, NYC-set novel about inveterate charmer Henri "Halti" Haltiwanger. The son of Haitian immigrants, high schooler Henri has his sights set on the Ivy League. Unfortunately, classmate Corinne threatens to throw a major wrench into Henri’s plans when she discovers a secret about his dog-walking business. Philippe’s brand of wry and charming hilarity ensues.

"Fauja Singh Keeps Going: The True Story of the Oldest Person to Ever Run a Marathon" by Simran Jeet Singh, illustrated by Baljinder Kaur (Penguin/Kokila, Aug. 25): Gorgeously illustrated, this picture book tells the true story of Fauja Singh, who on Oct. 6, 2011, became the first centenarian to run a marathon. Fauja is a longtime inspiration to author, educator and activist Simran Jeet Singh, whose hometown is San Antonio. And thanks to this tale of grit, Fauja will become an inspiration to readers, too. This book, like its subject, is a groundbreaker; as the author notes, it’s one of the first children’s books from a major publisher to center a Sikh story.

ADULT

"Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band" by Willie Nelson, Bobbie Nelson, and David Ritz (Random House, Sept. 15): Willie and Bobbie Nelson, born just two years apart, have forged a rich sibling bond over nearly nine decades of life. This dual memoir, told through alternating points of view, explores that relationship: the siblings’ childhood, their incredible heights of success, and the personal trials both endured along the way. Readers will get to know not only Willie better, but "Sister Bobbie," too, who’s played music with her brother since childhood and whose incredible piano skills have long been a part of the Family.

"Standoff: Race, Policing, and a Deadly Assault That Gripped a Nation" by Jamie Thompson (Macmillan / Henry Holt, Sept. 8): As the nation faces a long-overdue reckoning with its past — and its present — of racial oppression and police brutality, author Jamie Thompson offers a meticulous, moment-by-moment account of a 2016 flashpoint: the shooting deaths of five Dallas police officers during a public protest against the killings of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. Thompson — who originally reported on the events for The Dallas Morning News — examines the people and stories of that night, weaving in a broader perspective of a nation contending with deep racial injustice.

"All Things Left Wild" by James Wade (Blackstone Publishing, June 16): At the dawn of the 20th century in the American Southwest, a teen botches a horse theft with deadly results, then flees town with his older brother. But Randall Dawson is after them, on an ambivalent hunt to bring the brothers in. James Wade’s debut novel, set amid the lawlessness at the edge of an expanding nation, has drawn comparisons to Larry McMurtry and Cormac McCarthy; fellow Austin novelist Sarah Bird describes it as "full of atmosphere and awe."

"The Only Good Indians" by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press/Simon & Schuster, July 14): In Stephen Graham Jones’s latest horror novel, a group of Blackfeet men fear they are being stalked by a baleful supernatural presence, and it may have everything to do with an ill-fated elk hunt 10 years earlier. The prolific Jones — Blackfeet himself, from West Texas, and a Texas Institute of Letters award winner — delivers a suspenseful, lyrical, at times genre-subverting chiller set against a backdrop of present-day Native life.

"Thai Fresh: Beloved Recipes from a South Austin Icon" by Jam Sanitchat and Kim Lane (UT Press, Sept. 1): Restaurant, cooking school, grocery, vegan ice shop and gluten-free bakery — Thai Fresh, as the book title indicates, is an Austin icon. In a new cookbook out this fall, restaurant founder and chef Jam Sanitchat and journalist Kim Lane share a collection of over 75 much-loved recipes, from Thai-style chicken and waffle to coconut-milk ice creams, that will be familiar to Thai Fresh regulars. The book both showcases Chef Sanitchat’s culinary skill and reflects sixteen years of teaching students how to prepare Thai cuisine.