This Father’s Day is going to be sweet -- at least if Shiner Bock and Sprinkles have anything to say about it.

Even though not everyone might be able to celebrate alongside dad this year, you can send him a sweet treat combining two good things.

Shiner and Sprinkles have teamed up to create a cupcake six-pack to celebrate dads.

Combining sweet and salty the Shiner Dive Bar cupcake is a chocolate cupcake infused with Shiner Bock beer. It features a layer of flaky pretzel crust, dark chocolate frosting and is topped with a chocolate-dipped potato chip.

You won't be able to crack open a cold one for long, however. The cupcake will only be available to order through June 17. Pick up and delivery will then be June 19 through June 21.