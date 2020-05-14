On Saturday at 2 p.m., Chase bank will host a star-studded virtual commencement ceremony for students of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) called Show Me Your Walk.

The honored guest for the event is former president Barack Obama who leads a stacked lineup of featured artists and speakers from the worlds of entertainment, sports, business and politics.

The musical program includes hometown hero Gary Clark Jr. alongside southern soul kingpin, Anthony Hamilton and rappers Doug E. Fresh, Wyclef Jean and Rapsody.

The bill also features comedians Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and Keenen Ivory Wayans and actors Phylicia Rashad, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Omari Hardwick.

Senators Kamala Harris and Tim Scott will tune in for the event and basketball players Chris Paul, Kyle O’Quinn, Vince Carter and coach Doc Rivers will also take part.