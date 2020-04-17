Your options for eating some of the best Mexican food in Austin just got a little thinner.

The coronavirus led to the temporary closure of Veracruz All Natural trailers and taquerias last month, and while three locations have reopened, one will remain darkened permanently.

The taqueria located on the US 183 access road at 9003 Waterford Centre Blvd. will not reopen, according to a Veracruz representative. While its initial temporary closure was a response to the coronavirus pandemic, the permanent closure, which is due to future development planned for the site, had already been in the works.

The Radio Coffee & Bar and Webberville Road locations of the Veracruz All Natural taco trucks reopened this week, as did the taqueria in Round Rock. Sisters and Veracruz, Mexico natives Maritza and Reyna Vazquez, opened their first taco trailer on East Cesar Chavez in 2009.

The pending redevelopment of the space has also led to the closure of Machine Head Coffee, which shared space with Veracruz. The coffee bar wrote on Facebook that it is looking for a new space.

RELATED

Best tacos in Austin

15 great options for takeout in Austin

Great food trucks still serving takeout in Austin

Which restaurants are offering takeout and which have closed