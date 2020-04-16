Before he appeared in local and statewide public service announcements about staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, Austin celebrity Matthew McConaughey stood on the sidelines during University of Texas football games.

McConaughey, the university’s Minister of Culture, film professor and wearer of burnt orange suits, is now combining his UT spirit and coronavirus activism.

The Academy Award-winning actor is participating in the ALL IN Challenge, a digital fundraiser used to help feed families in need during the pandemic, the ALL IN Challenge website says.

Here’s how the challenge works: Celebrities donate possessions or experiences that donors can bid on in an online auction. Donors can bid on a prize up to 10 times.

McConaughey is offering up a chance to join him for a University of Texas football game.

The prize, according to the challenge website, includes a one-night hotel stay and round-trip airfare for the winner and a guest. The winner will receive a Texas Longhorns game day package and will get to join McConaughey and his family and friends at a football game.

Other prizes that people can bid on include getting to co-host the Ellen DeGeneres Show or winning a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

All the money that is donated through the challenge will go to charities that help feed people in need, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

“As many of you probably know I graduated the University of Texas at Austin, home of the Texas Longhorns. I am the Minister of Culture here. I am also a professor of practice at the college of communication where I teach a film class. I also attend a whole lot of Saturday football games right down the road,” McConaughey said in a social media video.

“What I’m offering you is a chance to come to Austin with me, my family, my friends, my box, and attend a University of Texas longhorn football game next season. What do you say?”

hey ya’ll, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/oCLLVTWD8J and donate for a chance to win a chance to join me at a @UTAustin Football Game. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. I challenge @jimmykimmel + @jonahhill - are you ALL IN!? pic.twitter.com/mCZg8hyBL1

— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 15, 2020