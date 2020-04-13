Local celebrity Matthew McConaughey wears many hats in Austin as a University of Texas professor, Minister of Culture and alum.

Now, the Academy Award-winning actor has taken on a new role: a bounty hunter named Bobby Bandito who is fighting the coronavirus.

McConaughey appears as Bandito in a one-minute video he shared Monday morning demonstrating how to make a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“I say it’s high time we catch this killer, ’cause we got more living to do,” McConaughey says in the video before making a face mask with a bandana, a coffee filter and two rubber bands.

The video is McConaughey’s latest message about staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

He appeared via voiceover in a public service announcement video last month urging Texans to stay home.

He also joined Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhart in a video advising college students and other young people to stay home.

“It’s time for us to band together and see who can make the most badass bandito bandana so we can beat the corona-v, Bobby B.-style,” McConaughey says at the end of his latest video.

we’ve got more livin to do #BobbyBandito pic.twitter.com/V5s9nuVqDi

— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 13, 2020