The city of Austin is serving up critical information about the coronavirus and its accompanying disease, COVID-19, to local restaurants.

The hotline, Helping Austin Restaurants Today, can be reached at 512-978-4278.

It will be staffed between 7:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, city officials said Monday in a statement.

Voicemails can be left after hours or restaurant employees can email EHSD.Service@austintexas.gov with questions.

The hotline was created to help restaurants stay up-to-date with regulations, guidelines and scientific findings related to COVID-19 and the coronavirus, Don Hastings, assistant director of Austin Public Health’s Environmental Health Services Division, said in the statement.

"We’re hoping this direct line connecting restaurants to our environmental health professionals will help,“ Hastings said.