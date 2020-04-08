Easter is Sunday, and Austin restaurants are offering some special meals and deals for this year’s celebrations at home.

34th Street Cafe. 1005 W. 34th St. 512-371-3400, 34thstreetcafe.com. The cafe's Easter family meal includes starters bacon wrapped chicken bites and deviled eggs; bourbon maple glazed ham, house made aioli and honey mustard, herb crusted beef tenderloin sliced in horseradish sauce; chef’s homemade potato salad, potatoes, crispy harvest green beans, glazed carrots and fluffy biscuits; dessert of decorated shortbread Easter cookies or coconut cake. Meal options are $225 for four to six people, $295 for six to eight people and $395 for eight to 10 people plus tax. Meal orders need to be placed online, by phone or email (goodfood@34thstreetcafe.com) by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Order pickups are from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and delivery is available with a two to three hour delivery gap.

Andiamo Ristorante. 2521 Rutland Drive. 512-719-3377, andiamoitaliano.com. The Italian restaurant is offering a family meal to-go of baked pasta and tiramisu. To-go meal for two is $40, for five $60 and for eight $100. A bottle of prosecco can be added for $20. Order by calling in.

Austin Catering. 8530 Burnet Road. 512-291-6180, austin-catering.com. Waterloo Ice House’s sister company, Austin Catering has an Easter menu for pickup or delivery. The menu features mimosas and brunch items such as strawberry french toast strata; main entrees such as smoked spiral cut ham with brown sugar, maple and cider dijon glaze; sides such as scalloped yukon gold and leek gratin; and desserts including a three layered cake. Each menu item is priced differently with details about how many people it feeds. Orders need to be placed by 2 p.m. Wednesday for pickup Saturday or Sunday at 2700 W. Anderson Lane. In-house delivery fees are $15 within 15 miles and free for orders over $100.

Cafe Blue. 12800 Hill Country Blvd. 512-366-5230, cafebluetx.com. The cafe is offering a dinner deal for four with an appetizer of crab stuffed mushrooms, a salad, entrees of ancho-brown sugar glazed ham, lemon parmesan baked salmon, sides of whipped potatoes, creamed spinach, sauteed green beans and key lime pie for dessert. The cost is $99.95; wine can be added starting at $28. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. Friday for Sunday curbside pick up.

Carve American Grille. 7415 Southwest Parkway. 512-792-4450, carveamericangrille.com. Smoked pork roast at $29 per person and 16 ounce caramelized prime rib dinner at $39 a person. Each meal can be upsized to feed a family of six. Salad, dessert and a kids menu are available. Cocktail kits are also available for $42 for six. Pre-order online or by phone to pick up between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

Colleen’s Kitchen. 1911 Aldrich St. 512-580-2413, colleensaustin.com. The Easter heat and serve family brunch meal includes a tenderbelly ham, Easter strata casserole, four biscuits, haricot verts, mac and cheese, and a pound cake with fresh strawberries. Meal is $125. Place your order online for Saturday pickup or delivery via Favor.

Con’ Olio. 10000 Research Blvd. 512-342-2344, conolios.com. Chef Fer Candil of Con’ Olio is bringing a taste of Spanish to Easter with a paella dinner at $50 for two people, $80 for four and $100 for six people. The meal includes homemade bread, St. James cake, a bottle of smoked olive oil and heating instructions. Place a pre-order online before Thursday to pick up Saturday.

Cru Food and Wine Bar. 238 W. Second Street and at the Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace. 512-472-9463 and 512-339-9463, cruwinebar.com. An a la carte brunch menu or three courses for $24. Starter options are Caesar salad, avocado toast or wagyu meatballs; entrees options are salmon piccata, crab, asparagus and goat cheese frittata, steak and eggs or smoked salmon board; dessert options are New York style cheesecake and tiramisu. A cocktail kit for $25 makes eight mimosas. Customers can call to place their order and pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Halcyon Coffee. 1905 Aldrich St. 512-400-0445, halcyonathome.square.site. Easter specials or brunch, dinner and mimosa flights. Easter brunch includes chicken and waffles and bacon, feeds two people for $25. Easter dinner includes turkey and gravy, gouda mac and cheese, broccoli casserole, house salad and cheddar cheese cornbread, $40 for a serving for two to three people, or $90 for four to six people. Mimosa flights start at $15. Orders must be placed online or phone by Thursday for Sunday pickup.

Intero. 2612 E. Cesar Chavez. 512-599-4052, interorestaurant.com. The Italian restaurant is offering a brunch and dinner Easter menu to feed four to six people. Brunch and dinner menu options range from $10 to $65 with items like rabbit cacciatore and roasted lamb with carrots and pesto. Place orders online by 4 p.m. Friday. Intero staff will call to arrange a pickup time for Sunday.

Juniper. 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St. 512-220-9421, juniperaustin.com. Opening up after temporarily closing, Juniper is offering some of their usual la carte dishes and new family meals daily, starting Thursday. Family meals include your choice of a starter of spring minestrone, chicory salad or Caesar salad; protein of chicken cacciatore, lasagna, slow roasted porchetta, salmon piccata or eggplant parmesan; two sides of smashed fingerlings, roasted broccolini, roasted beets, roasted carrots, spaghetti aglio e olio or garlic focaccia; and a dessert of potted tiramisu or four cookies and a pint of gelato. The family meal feeds four for $80. Orders can be placed online or by phone; delivery via Favor is available. Juniper is giving 20% off your first order this weekend and first responders and medical professionals receive 25% off by showing ID.

The League Kitchen and Tavern. 166 Hargraves Drive, 1310 RR 620 S. and 10526 W. Parmer Lane. 512-595-7477, 512-263-3279, 512-366-5627, leaguekitchen.com. The League Kitchen and Tavern is offering an Easter Sunday special at $175, consisting of a 60-ounce prime rib, au jus, horseradish sour cream, green beans, yukon mashers, jalapeno gravy, house salad, biscuits and carrot cake for dessert. The meal feeds four to six people. Pre-orders can be placed online through 8 p.m. Friday.

Lenoir Restaurant. 1807 S. First St. 512-215-9778, lenoirrestaurant.com. Along with weekly anytime and date night picnics, Lenoir is offering an Easter picnic meal with half a loaf of sliced housemade Pullman bread, pickles, freekah salad, carrots and goat feta; an entree of a whole roasted Dewberry Farms chicken or a whole black spice roasted head of cauliflower; and strawberry tarts. The chicken meal is $42, and the cauliflower is $38. The meal feeds two to three people. Place order between Thursday and Saturday to pick up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Mattie’s. 811 W. Live Oak St. 512-444-1888, mattiesaustin.com. Along with a full Easter drink menu, Mattie’s is offering an Easter to-go special at $93 plus tax and service charges. The meal includes buttermilk biscuits and pint of farmstand egg salad; a choice of salad; an entree of roasted pork loin or gulf shrimp and andouille jambalaya; spring vegetables with gouda potatoes; and buttermilk pie with fresh berries for dessert. Special serves two to four people. Pre-order by phone until Thursday for Saturday curbside pickup between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Easter specials not available on DoorDash.

Micklethwait. 1309 Rosewood Ave. 512-791-5961, craftmeatsaustin.com. Michlethwait is offering a whole smoked boneless leg of lamb with one quart of rosemary potato salad and one quart of lemon poppy slaw. The meal feeds six to eight people and is $75. There is limited quantity; orders by phone by Thursday.

Old Thousand. 1000 E. 11th St. 737-222-6637, oldthousandatx.com. The modern Chinese restaurant is offering an Easter brunch to-go, with chicken and waffles, mimosas and your choice of Lo Bak Go, Cubano or chili wonton dumplings, all for $40. Call in order for delivery or pickup.

The Peached Tortilla. 5520 Burnet Road. 512-330-4439, thepeachedtortilla.com. A reheatable Easter family brunch that feeds up to five and includes one entree of miso honey chicken, five spice napa salmon or roasted cauliflower steaks; two sides of sausage frittata, vegetarian frittata, thick-cut bacon or sweet potato hash; assorted seasonal fruit; and one mini pastry of a strawberry yuzu doughnut, cranberry orange scones, chocolate eclairs or blueberry lemon muffins. An optional add-on is a schmear board of an assortment of Rosen’s bagels and house biscuits. Cost is $80. Meals can be pre-ordered online and picked up at the restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille. 114 West Seventh St. and at the Domain, 11801 Domain Blvd. 956-474-6300, perrysteakhouse.com. Take Perry’s home with their three-course Easter special at $39 a person. The meal includes a fresh salad, and an entree choice of a slow roasted pork chop, prime rib, bacon-wrapped fillet mignon, grilled salmon, spaghetti squash primavera or chicken parmesan. Each entree comes with a side and a choice between three desserts. With every order, wine or a mixology to-go kit is 50% off. Kids menu starts at $13. Orders can be placed online or by phone for Saturday or Sunday pickup; for delivery, order via Grubhub.

Rebel Cheese. 2200 Aldrich St. 512-382-0048, rebelcheese.com. For vegan Easter cuisine, Rebel Cheese is offering a one and a half pound seitan-based ham, with Caesar salad, dinner rolls and sides of carrot and potato salad. The meal feeds up to four people and is priced at $45. Orders can be placed online.

Stagecoach Inn. 416 S. Main St. 254-947-5111, stagecoachsalado.com. The historic hotel and restaurant is offering an Easter to-go menu, able to feed four. The menu features appetizers: 12 1861 hushpuppies, whipped butter, eight deviled eggs, candied bacon, paprika; an entree: 2 pounds spiral sliced ham; sides: one quart green beans, one quart white cheddar mac and cheese, four baked potatoes; and dessert: four brownies, all for $80. Orders must be placed by phone no later than Thursday.

Tony C’s. 10526 W. Parmer Lane in Avery Ranch Golf Club. 512-255-9463, tonycs.com. Tony C’s is offering an Easter Sunday special of take and bake lasagna, antipasto tray, house or Caesar salad, croutons, garlic knots and an Italian cream cake at $125. Meal feeds four to six people. Pre-order online for both pickup or delivery before 8 p.m. Friday.

Word of Mouth. 917 W. 12th St. 512-617-8411, wordofmouthbakery.com. The bakery offers a family-style meal to serve four to six people. The meal includes one entree of bourbon and brown sugar glazed pork loin ham, fresh thyme and garlic rubbed beef tenderloin or mushroom and leek free form tart; four sides of honey whole grain mustard roasted carrots, potato gratin with cream, gruyere and fresh herbs, grilled asparagus gremolata, sauteed haricot verts with crispy shallots and bacon, baked mac and cheese or deviled eggs; one bread of buttermilk biscuits, potato rolls or green chili and cheddar corn muffins; one dessert of flourless chocolate cake, oreo cheesecake, assorted cupcakes or DIY decorated Easter cookies. The meals start at $150 and are priced by entree. All orders must be placed by Wednesday by email (info@wordofmouthcatering.com) or phone, to be picked up or delivered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

CORONAVIRUS IN TEXAS: Our complete coverage

Take-out service and closures at restaurants

Great food trucks still serving takeout