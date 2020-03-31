Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced a food program to provide free meals to at-risk youth and families in Texas as part of the state’s response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Comfort Food Care Package program will distribute food through participating restaurants, which will list packages as an option for patrons to buy for at-risk people when ordering online, the news release said. Each package, priced between $50 to $100, will feed five to six people and will be taken to recipients’ homes by Favor Delivery. Families and shelters receiving the packages are chosen by the Texas network of Family and Youth Success Programs, the release said.

"Thank you to the generous Texans and restaurants across the state for stepping up to provide meals to families in need," Abbott said in the release. "The Comfort Food Care Package program will provide at-risk youth and families with an additional food source, while giving Texans another way to support local restaurants and their fellow Texans experiencing hardships due to COVID-19."

According to the release, families interested in using the program should contact their local Family and Youth Success Program for more information. Restaurants interested in offering packages can sign up on the Texas Restaurant Association website.

"By harnessing the generosity of Texans, customers can now support their communities and their favorite restaurants at the same time," said Emily Williams Knight, President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, in the release. "While we can’t predict when the impact of this crisis will end, we can find comfort in knowing that we have a new way to ensure everyone receives a meal and by doing that, we will help to keep local restaurants running."

The Texas Restaurant Association’s website lists an example of a package offered by Lucy’s Fried Chicken in Austin. For $100, a customer can purchase two buckets of fried chicken, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, garden salad, chicken salad, a loaf of homemade bread, eight cookies, and delivery for those in need.