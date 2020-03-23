Gannett, the owner of the American-Statesman, USA TODAY and more than 260 daily local media properties, on Monday launched a nationwide effort to help communities support local small businesses struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

The media company announced that its new website, supportlocal.usatoday.com, will allow users to select local businesses in their community to support by buying gift cards for use at a later time. Visitors and business owners can also add local businesses to the platform.

More than 100 Austin-area businesses were listed on the site Monday.

“We feel that local businesses are such a core part of the fabric of the country and the communities we all live in,” said Kevin Gentzel, Gannett’s chief revenue officer. “They really are a reflection of the heartbeat of America.”