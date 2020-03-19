Alamo Drafthouse announced Tuesday that an emergency relief fund for furloughed employees of its corporate-owned venues and headquarters.

Furloughed employees will receive a supplemental two weeks’ worth of pay. Their health coverage will be covered through the end of April.

On Monday, Drafthouse and all but one of their franchise operations announced the closure of forty theaters and the furlough of virtually all theater staff members. On Wednesday, founder and CEO Tim League informed corporate staff members that approximately 80% of them would be furloughed.

About half of Drafthouse’s 41 locations are owned and operated by the company, including theaters in Austin, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New Braunfels, New York City, Raleigh, San Francisco and San Antonio. The announcement does not affect franchised theaters.

The new relief fund has been created in partnership with Emergency Assistance Foundation and seeded with $2 million dollars from the Alamo Community Fund.

An Alamo Family Fund portal is open for donations. Applications for the furloughed staff members in need to receive money through the portal are expected to be opened next week.

Drafthouse already paused billing for all active season pass subscriptions (the chain’s subscription service for unlimited movies). Current season pass members can resume their account at any time, and new members can still sign up; while theaters are closed, Drafthouse says 100% of subscription fees will be donated to the Alamo Family Fund.

