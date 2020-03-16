As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Austin increased over the weekend, many Austin restaurants started making changes to the way they do business. Some restaurants, like Austin360 Dining Guide #1 restaurant Olamaie and the excellent Eatery at Asia Market, decided to temporarily close, while others, like Via 313 and Home Slice Pizza, moved to take-out only service and curbside delivery.

Cities and states including Los Angeles and New York over the weekend announced they would limit restaurant business to take-out and delivery starting this week, so it seems only a matter of time before a similar measure makes its way to us.

In the meantime, below is a list identifying what some Austin restaurants are doing in the face of the threat posed by the coronavirus. And, of course, countless restaurants have promoted the steps they are taking to disinfect surfaces and provide a clean environment for staff and customers.

If you know of more changes, please email modam@statesman.com.

Asia Market and Eatery. One of the city’s best Chinese restaurants and the grocery in which it is located have both closed until further notice. "Our safety is more important than money," co-owner Eric Yi told the Statesman.

Batch Kolaches and Craft Beer. The bakery and brewery is only offering to-go service and is not accepting cash. Pre-orders of two dozen or more can be made through Emily (emily@batchatx.com).

Better Half. In addition to reducing the amount of seating offered inside it restaurant, the all-day cafe also announced a litany of moves to maximize safety, including: paid sick leave, regular sanitizing of screens after taking orders or handling money, removal of self-service items like milk and sugar, increased hand-washing stations for guests and more.

Drink Well. The North Loop cocktail bar has temporarily shuttered, though all staff will receive full wages through March 20. Drink Well may turn to food-to-go and delivery as an alternative means of revenue.

Easy Tiger. Both beer gardens and the Cedar Park outpost have temporarily closed, but the Linc location will set up a drive-up and delivery service starting Wednesday. The bakery will stay up and running, however, continuing to supply bread to customers.

Eldorado Cafe. Although you can no longer dine in, Eldorado is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for to go orders only, preferably through curbside pick-up. Call 512-420-2222 to place an order.

Emmer & Rye. One of the city’s best restaurants is now serving a special to-go menu that includes mesquite sausage, grilled broccoli and cacio e pepe pasta. The restaurant is cancelling its dim sum cart service and will continue its policy of giving a 10 percent discount to Rainey Street neighbors.

Foreign & Domestic. One of the top restaurants in the city is now offering take-out service complemented by online ordering.

Franklin Barbecue. The barbecue titans have closed their dining room and moved exclusively to curbside to-go service, with diners able to order online. They hope to add delivery soon. More details here.

Home Slice Pizza. Both locations of the wildly popular pizza restaurant have moved to take-out only. Guests can also request that their orders be delivered curbside.

Houndstooth Coffee. All locations of the coffee shop have limited hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will restrict seating to the outdoor patios only.

Launderette. The always buzzing East Austin restaurant has added to-go service for lunch and dinner. 512-382-1599.

Loro. The restaurant has offered To-Go orders for a long time now (with a dedicated entry on the restaurant’s north side), and has been working with Favor, but they’re adding delivery service from DoorDash this week and adding some dishes to the menu.

McGuire Moorman Hospitality. Austin’s most prolific restaurant group announced the temporary closure of all 15 of its restaurants. Owner Larry McGuire said the company is "hour by hour trying to figure this out," but said he hopes the company can start offering to-go orders and curbside delivery at several restaurants as early as Tuesday at some restaurants, including Lamberts, Elizabeth Street, June’s, Swedish Hill, Jeffrey’s, Lou’s and Pool Burger.

New Waterloo. The hospitality group has closed pretty much all of its restaurants, including La Condesa, all Sway locations, Le Politique, Il Brutto, La Matta, Central Standard, Otoko and the bar Watertrade.

Nickel City. The east side neighborhood bar is now closed until further notice.

Nixta Taqueria. The fantastic taqueria, which we reviewed late last year, is taking call-in orders for curbside delivery of tacos, beer and wine. 512-551-3855.

Olamaie. Chef-owner Michael Fojtasek was ahead of the curve (in an attempt to flatten the coronavirus curve) when he announced on March 15 that he would be closing the #1 restaurant in last year’s Austin360 Dining Guide until May 1.

Paperboy. Breakfast sandwich specialists Paperboy has temporarily closed both of its trailer locations.

Poke Poke. The poke makers have shifted to take-out only and offers online ordering at its three locations.

Small Victory. One of the city’s best cocktail bars has temporarily closed.

Texas French Bread. The campus-area bistro has closed its restaurant, though it will for the time being use a smaller staff to serve breads and pastries in its outdoor garden from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If news changes and accessibility to items like hand sanitizer and thermometers increases, TFB is considering a limited menu of prepackaged, to-go lunch items.

Veracruz All-Natural. The two brick-and-mortar locations are only offering to-go service.

Via 313. All three of the mini-chain’s restaurants have eliminated dine-in service and are offering only take-out, supplemented by curbside delivery.

