When Adraint Bereal set out to tell stories about what it is like to be a Black student at the University of Texas, he did not expect to raise over $24,000 to turn his project into a printed book.

Bereal’s project, "The Black Yearbook," originated in an advanced photography course last spring. He said he originally planned to explore stories about Black men and masculinity and call the project "1.7," referring to the percentage of the university’s population made up of Black men. As he worked, he expanded the scope to encompass a wider range of Black stories.

"I have never seen anything like this done before," Bereal said. "It pretty much aims to showcase that Blackness isn’t a monolithic thing."

A lot of the photographs in the book are portraits of one student or a group of students, while others show scenes from Black student life more generally.

Bereal, who graduated with a design degree in May, said his project is more of a fine arts piece than a traditional yearbook. It includes both photos shot on film and interviews, which he and a friend conducted with about 100 students. He said he plans to host a showing of the photographs at some point next year, although timing is unclear because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bereal originally raised $5,000 on GoFundMe back in August to cover the cost of buying and developing film for his project, as well for other equipment.

He revisited his fundraising effort this summer in the hopes of collecting enough money to print a physical book. The lack of local print-on-demand publishers, which allow smaller orders at lower cost, meant Bereal would have to pay upfront for the printing order. To his surprise, he exceeded his fundraising goal, raising nearly $20,000 more in recent weeks. He plans to print 250 copies and sell them online.

In the description of his GoFundMe campaign, Bereal says "The Black Yearbook" examines the effect of the absence of Black students at predominantly white academic institutions.

"By exploring the unbelonging in between space (Black) students at such universities must experience, I'm able to isolate moments in which we feel power and lightness," he wrote. "Finding a sense of inclusion in a space not necessarily carved out for us, our strength and joy is an act of defiance. ‘The Black Yearbook’ represents these black bodies as reshaping the culture of the space we inhabit simply by existing within that space."

Bereal said he was inspired by author James Baldwin, who he pointed out also spent a lot of time in primarily white spaces and did not back down from difficult conversations about race.

"A lot of his work is really jarring. I think he leaves a lot of his readers with questions that never get answered," Bereal said of Baldwin. "I think he leads you to the answer, but he doesn't give you the answer."

Riel Sturchio, a lecturer in UT’s Department of Art and Art History, taught the photography course where the yearbook originated. One of the final goals for the students was a book project, and Sturchio said that Bereal spent the semester experimenting with different versions.

"It takes a lot of trial and error, and a lot of trust, to birth a project like this out into the world, and I think it’s a really important stepping stone for him as an artist," Sturchio said. "It’s a poignant and beautiful exploration of Black students through the eyes of a Black student, and I think that’s particularly important. It’s an exploration of intimate portraiture and documentary and it dances the line between the two."

Sturchio said that Bereal submitted his final project as a book bound with a do-rag, which laid on top of the cover featuring a photograph of Black skin.

"In order to enter into the book, you had that tactile sensation of the material," Sturchio said. "Having that as an entry point to the work was something that was new and innovative and it interesting to see."

Bereal said his project examines how far the university has and has not come in the name of evaluating "what real progress looks like."

For example, he said in his four years on campus, he saw the creation of more Black spaces, which allowed the Black student community to gather and be together.

However, there also are signs that things have not changed, he said, citing the example of the university’s refusal to retire school song "The Eyes of Texas," which has historical ties to minstrel shows. In July, the university made some sweeping changes to address racist parts of its history but declined to retire the song, saying it will "own, acknowledge and teach all aspects of the origins of ‘The Eyes of Texas’ as we continue to sing it moving forward with a redefined vision that unites our community."

"Students are very sure that we want this song to change," he said. "We know that we want students and the school to stop promoting it, but there’s this thought that we can reclaim this song. But you don’t reclaim a song about death."

Beyond focusing on the university, however, Bereal said "The Black Yearbook" aims to tell stories about Black joy, especially within the context of white spaces. He said his favorite part of the project was learning about his fellow Black students in a way that he never had the chance to before.

"I document small moments of radiance in the lives of Black Texan college students," Bereal wrote on his GoFundMe. "By inserting myself into the domestic spaces of these men and women as they navigate coming of age, reality, and the pressures of fitting in within typically white spaces, I'm able to situate Black joy within a greater conversation on being."