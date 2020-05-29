George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Ahmaud Arbery.

If you’re reading news about the killings of unarmed black Americans, and you’re hearing from your neighbors about fighting against white supremacy, you might be wondering where to start. Here are a few books and articles about anti-racism, as recommended by racial justice advocates and organizations.

Ibram X. Kendi, a former Texas Book Festival author, is widely cited as a leader in anti-racism ideas for his books "How to Be an Anti-Racist" and "Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America." In addition to those books, he last year published an anti-racist syllabus in the Atlantic. His recommended reads include:

• Books like "Fatal Invention" by Dorothy Roberts, "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo and "Locking Up Our Own" by James Forman

• "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander, and more reads on mass incarceration

• "A More Beautiful and Terrible History" by Jeanne Theoharis, and more reads about civil and human rights

• "They Can’t Kill Us All" by Wesley Lowery, and more reads about police violence

• Memoirs by African American writers and activists including Maya Angelou, Malcolm X and Janet Mock

• Essays by African American authors including James Baldwin, Audre Lorde and Ta-Nehisi Coates

Kendi’s syllabus is robust, with more than we’ll list here, so definitely check out the full list from the Atlantic. He’s also written a similar list for the New York Times including additional books like "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston and "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison, seminal works of fiction rooted in American history. There’s also a "remix" of "Stamped From the Beginning" for kids, titled "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You," by author Jason Reynolds.

Racial and gender justice activist Brea Baker this week published a list of anti-racist reading material for Elle. Some of her choices include "The Miner's Canary" by Lani Guiner and Gerald Torres, "Possessive Investment In Whiteness" by George Lipsitz, "Divided Sisters" by Midge Wilson and Kathy Russell, "The Wretched of the Earth" by Frantz Fanon and many more.

The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project is also a rich resource, containing articles, educational tools and a podcast. Headed by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, the project "aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."

Closer to home, the Texas Book Festival on Friday put together a helpful roundup of resources that "show our understanding of the current crisis faced by many communities of color across the nation."

The Center for Racial Justice in Education also has a recommended reading list on its website (centerracialjustice.org), with books that focus on issues of racial inequality in the education system.

Some independent bookstores in Austin are currently offering curbside pickups and deliveries, including BookPeople and Bookwoman. (BookPeople even posted on Instagram that it’s looking to restock titles related to the issue.) Also, the Austin Public Library recently announced that curbside service will begin June 8, but you can also check out ebooks and more from the library online.