How many ways can you cook a hog? If you’re Dai Due chef Jesse Griffiths, quite a few.

There are more than 3 million wild boar in the state of Texas, and they are a nuisance to farmers, homeowners and anyone driving down a rural highway at 80 miles per hour.

For more than a decade, the founder of the East Austin restaurant and supper club has been taking customers hunting through his New School of Traditional Cookery, where they learn how to process and prepare wild game andn fish.

Over all those hunts, he developed a passion for making the most out of those wild boar. After publishing his first book, "Afield," in 2012, Griffiths is planning a second cookbook with photographer Jody Horton called "The Hog Book" that will focus on hunting hogs, including shot placement and different techniques for skinning and gutting, as well as 100 recipes, from whole roasts and cured sausage to chocolate cake.

They’ve launched a Kickstarter to fund the self-published cookbook with a goal to publish in spring. You can find out more about the book and how to support the crowdfunding effort at thehogbook.com.