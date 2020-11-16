Thanksgiving is around the corner, and if you don’t already have a menu planned, a number of local food delivery companies have options to help you get that holiday meal on the table without going to a store.

Prep To Your Door has been selling plant-based meals — notably packed into mason jars — via subscription service for several years, first in Austin in 2016 and then in Houston in March.

By using those reusable jars for their packaging — customers return them when they get the next week’s delivery — Prep To Your Door has kept more than 250,000 plastic containers out of Central Texas landfills.

As founders Heather Emerson and Faiez Rana look ahead to adding more cities next year, they are officially in expansion mode, but they have to get through Thanksgiving first.

For the first time, Emerson and Rana have added a Thanksgiving feast that includes plant-based Southern comfort foods, such as cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed root vegetables with mushroom gravy, green bean casserole, and mac and vegan cheese. They also have a turkey-inspired tempeh that I tried during my Austin360 livestream on Facebook last week and would very happily eat instead of turkey on the actual holiday.

You have to buy the whole feast, starting at $150. It has all the menu items and will feed two people with leftovers, but you have the option to order in even larger quantities. The deadline to order is Friday, and you can find out more at preptoyourdoor.com.

Another local food delivery company kicking into high gear for the holidays is Farmhouse Delivery, which recently hired former Alamo Drafthouse chef Trish Eichelberger as director of culinary operations.

Farmhouse has added lots of meal kits and grocery items in recent years, and this fall, it has implemented a giveback program in which customers can donate a box of produce to local families in need. Recent partners have included Caritas, Good Work Austin, Tank Proof and, in November, Common Threads.

Eichelberger and Farmhouse chef Matt Taylor have added a line of pre-made Thanksgiving side dishes, as well as meal kits for things such as garlic mashed potatoes and pie kits that include pre-made dough and filling.

Customers can order "everything but the bird" menus starting at $109, as well as individual sides, such as roasted root vegetables with apple cider glaze and cauliflower gratin with buttery breadcrumbs. The deadline to order for delivery by Thanksgiving is Friday or Monday, depending on your ZIP code, at farmhousedelivery.com.

One last food delivery option is the Green Cart, which for more than 15 years has been selling sandwiches and salads to local markets and corner stores.

This year, they’ve rolled out the Green Cart Pantry, an online store where customers can order pantry provisions, ready-to-eat salads, salsas and taco fillings and even some health and wellness items. (Their egg salad with almonds and creamy habanero salsa aren’t traditional Thanksgiving foods, but they recently made for a memorable quick lunch in a year of entirely forgettable quick lunches.)

For Thanksgiving, they’ve added some seasonal side dishes, including pecan and cranberry Brussels sprouts and southwestern spiced roasted sweet potatoes. You also can order honey, cheese, coffee, crackers and more at thegreencartpantry.com.