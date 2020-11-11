Jennifer Holmer El-Azzi and her husband started the Sourdough Project in 2018 with three ingredients: heirloom wheat from Barton Springs Mill, organic extra-virgin olive oil and sea salt.

Holmer El-Azzi had been having a hard time digesting gluten, but when she read that some gluten-intolerant people can still enjoy slow-fermented sourdough, she started making her own crackers.

With just a few hundred dollars to buy ingredients and pay for a booth at the farmers market, she started the business selling these cold-fermented flaky, tangy and almost cheesy (but dairy-free) crackers, and within a year, Central Market was asking if they could carry the product.

This fall, they added Whole Foods and Wheatsville Food Co-op to their list of retailers.

Not all of the stores carry all six flavors — sea salt, everything, sun-dried tomato, beet and thyme, za’atar and whole wheat — but some smaller retailers, including Royal Blue, Antonelli’s, Salt & Time, and Farmhouse Delivery often carry the specialty flavors first.

"We’re excited to now be able to share our crackers with even more people," Holmer El-Azzi says. "We never thought that our passion project would take off and become a full-fledged business, but we’re ecstatic that we’ve received so much positive feedback that has allowed our small business to grow." You can find out more about the company at sourdoughproject.org.