If you’re still trying to figure out where you’re going to get a turkey this year, here are some options:

Many local restaurants are selling Thanksgiving dinners to-go, but if you’re looking specifically to order a cooked turkey from a local restaurant, check out Hoover’s Cooking, Hyde Park Bark & Grill, Smokey Mo’s and Crema Bakery and Cafe. Stuffed Cajun Meat market is selling turduckens.

Although some places, including Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ, are already sold out of their smoked turkeys for this year, you can still order them from Crimson Creek BBQ, Schmidt Family Barbecue, Bill Miller BBQ, Coupland Dance Hall and Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.

Austin-area Popeye’s restaurants are selling fried turkeys, and so is Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe in Round Rock.

Another option for pre-cooked smoked turkeys is H-E-B, which sells several varieties of cooked turkeys under its house brand, and Whole Foods, which sells smoked turkeys from Diestel Family Ranch. Central Market, Farmhouse Delivery and Sprouts also have turkey pre-orders open.

And lastly, if you have turkey questions, Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is already open and ready for your calls. The famed hotline, which started almost 40 years ago, opened on Nov. 2, and all its experts are working remotely for the first time. If you have a question — even if you aren’t cooking a Butterball turkey — you can call 800-288-8372 or text 844-877-3456.