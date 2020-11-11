Jackie Letelier’s cheese-and-charcuterie board company Casero is releasing assemble-your-own kits ahead of the holiday season so customers can perfect their own artful displays of nuts, crackers, dips, cheeses, dried fruits and cured meats.

She’s shipping the boards nationally this fall, and at noon Wednesday, she’s joining me on Austin’s Facebook page to show how these kits work. (You can find out more about the kits at caseroaustin.com.)

The kit costs $98 plus shipping and includes the wooden board, as well as a selection of cheeses, charcuterie, seasonal jam, crackers and utensils. You can upgrade the order to include small-batch products from Austin food companies, including the Sourdough Project. The deadline to order for shipping nationwide ahead of Thanksgiving is Nov. 20, and Dec. 18 for Christmas.

If you live in the Austin area, Casero offers both pickup and delivery, and there’s a slightly larger menu, including Letelier's incredible chicken liver pate, which is a finalist for this year’s Good Food Awards.