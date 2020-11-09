The local chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier is packed with pastry chefs and bakers who are coming together for a fundraiser bake sale on Saturday at several locations around Austin.

Proceeds will go toward the organization’s scholarship fund, which has given away $120,000 in scholarships since 2003.

You can find the pop-up bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at four locations: Boggy Creek Farm (3414 Lyons Road), Con’olio Oils & Vinegars (3500 RM 620 South), Make It Sweet (9070 Research Blvd.) and Confituras Little Kitchen (2129 Goodrich Ave.)

Organizers are asking for a $10 donation, and there will be ample brownies, cookies, cupcakes and other sweet treats to choose from. You can find out more and pre-order some of them, including Franklin Barbecue-filled klobasnek, at ldeiaustin.org.