Are you ready for the One Chip Challenge? Have you stocked up on mini buñuelos yet?

We’re not quite into the holiday season yet, but local food companies are cranking out new products to keep your taste buds on their toes. Here’s a quick round-up:

Siete is relaunching its popular mini buñuelos, grain-free crisps coated in a mixture of cinnamon and coconut sugar.

The Austin-based food company first launched their first sweet product in December last year, and following a brief Christmas-in-July sale, Siete decided to expand distribution to Wheatsville Co-op, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, Sprouts and HEB locations during November and December.

Sam’s Club is selling a larger size bag, and the crisps are also available online, while supplies last, at sietefoods.com.

The legendary Old Coupland Inn and Dance Hall has reopened its bed and breakfast and dance hall, but during the pandemic, proprietor and pitmaster Abbey Road launched a line of barbecue sauces, jerky and coffee inspired by the former brothel.

Inside the famed dance hall Northeast of Austin hangs an oil painting of late owner (and madam) Tilly Devine, whose face now graces three flavors of barbecue sauce — Bordello (original), Harlot (blueberry) and Lawless (Spicy) — all of which are now sold online at couplanddancehall.com or in the re-opened restaurant, 101 Hoxie Street in Coupland.

Customers can also order several kinds of jerky made from ribeye and pork loin, which Road smokes on the pits at the restaurant. She’s also taking orders for smoked Thanksgiving turkeys, which are available for pick-up the day before the holiday. She’ also selling Brothel House Coffee.

I’m late to this news, but El Naranjo sells its rich, spicy salsa macha, made with at least half a dozen chiles and simmered to a jam-like consistency, in small jars through its website, elnaranjorestaurant.com.

Paqui’s One Chip Challenge became an internet sensation in 2017, and the Austin-based company has recently brought the ghost-pepper chip — yes, that’s singular, one chip — back to market.

The all-black, individually wrapped chip is coated in a mix of three sources of capsaicin: Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers and Sichuan Peppercorn. The chip has been sold on and off through the website (paqui.com), but this is the first year that you can find it in retail stores, including 7-Eleven and Kroger.