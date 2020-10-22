Central Market’s cooking classes are back.

After a six month break, in-store cooking classes have resumed at six stores across the state, including the location on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

Longtime cooking school manager Vance Ely says that after months of planning, they decided re-open with distancing protocols in place, focusing on classes where students could work on cooking projects that they could take home and enjoy later.

"People are looking for some live feedback and hands-on type classes, and these make-and-take classes hit this nail on the head," Ely says.

Eight people are allowed in each class, and the instructors prepare some of the dish ahead of time so they can try it in the class, but the goal is to send students home with dumplings, ravioli, tamales or even decorated cakes.

"Before COVID-19, this type of class was a hard sell because people really wanted make and eat in the class," he says. Now, these make-and-take classes are selling out weeks ahead of time.

Another factor that is driving ticket sales is people are at home cooking more than ever and some are looking for additional educational support so they can expand their at-home repertoire, he says.

"All the classes have changed," Ely says. Staffers sanitize the cooking class space before and after each class and at other times during the day.

Another successful experiment in Central Market’s new line-up of culinary classes was a recent Zoom livestream with Kenji López-Alt, whose most new book is "Every Night Is Pizza Night," a children’s book about Pipo, a young girl who believes pizza is the best food in the world until she travels to other countries and realizes that there are many "best" foods are out there.

López-Alt read the book and then hosted a virtual cook-along to make chicken and vegetable dumplings. Attendees could watch the livestream only or they could also buy an ingredient kit so they could participate at home.

Upcoming in-person classes include a pumpkin class at noon on Friday, a sold-out make-and-take cake decorating class on Saturday and sold-out classes next week for Asian dumplings and tamales. There are still a few seats left for a make-and-take Halloween treat class at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 and make-and-take sugar skulls at 11 a.m. on Halloween.

You can find all the upcoming classes at centralmarket.com/cooking-school-in-store-events.

In other culinary news, Central Market on North Lamar has a new neighbor.

In September, Williams Sonoma closed its Arboretum location, where it had been a cookware destination for more than 25 years, and moved into a new space at 4001 N. Lamar Blvd., in the same shopping center as the upscale grocery store.

Neither the new location or the Barton Creek Square mall store are hosting in-person cooking classes, but the Williams Sonoma parent company is hosting a number of notable virtual book events and cooking classes this fall.

The biggest is likely a conversation between Ina Garten and Katie Couric at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 to promote Garten’s new book, "Modern Comfort Food."

Marcus Samuelsson is also taking his new book, "The Rise," on a virtual book tour with two Williams Sonoma livestreams, the first at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. and a second on Nov. 19. Yotam Ottolenghi and co-writer Ixta Belfrage will be talking about their new book, "Flavor," at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Alba Huerta of popular Houston bar Julep will teach several virtual bartending classes in November and early December, and bakers can learn from Bake from Scratch magazine editor Brian Hart in several online classes that start on Oct. 26. You can also catch a virtual Thanksgiving pie workshop with Claire Saffitz, author of "Dessert Person," at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7.

To find out about these virtual classes or to sign up, go to williams-sonoma.com.