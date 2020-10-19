This year has been devastating on the restaurant industry, but many grocery businesses are thriving because so many people are staying at home and relying on groceries to feed themselves. That means Americans are cooking and trying new products at an unprecedented rate.

In the early months of the pandemic, grocery shoppers quickly embraced curbside and delivery services, which grocery experts say are trends that will likely stick long after the pandemic, and as we spent more time at home, we started buying more snacks, frozen foods and health and beauty products, according to recent surveys from Supermarket News.

So, what food trends will 2021 hold? Whole Foods Market released its sixth annual forecast on Monday, relying on insights from a team of more than 50 global buyers and culinary experts to divine what will be the hottest categories and new products of the coming year.

"There have been radical shifts in consumer habits in 2020. For example, shoppers have found new passions for cooking, they’ve purchased more items related to health and wellness, and more are eating breakfast at home every day compared to pre-COVID," Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief marketing officer at Whole Foods Market, said via release.

Last year, the Austin-based company named regenerative agriculture, single-serve snacks and grain-free flours as the trends to watch for 2020.

Here are the 10 trends to watch for next year, according to Whole Foods:

Health and wellness products, but everywhere. Superfoods, probiotics and adaptogens are now longer relegated to the supplement aisle, so you’ll find a wider variety of fermented and other functional foods.

Bigger breakfasts. We’re eating more meals from home, so people are starting their day with more substantial meals, from bite-sized eggs and pancakes to breakfast pizzas.

Amped up staples. As we’ve cooked more from our pantries, Whole Foods’ experts say we are starting to buy new or reimagined pantry staples, such as upscale pastas, sauces and condiments.

Coffee, all day, all ways. Coffee-flavored bars, coffee yogurt, coffee granola. Look for even more ways to get a jolt of caffeine throughout the day or products to make your everyday cup o’ joe more interesting.

Foodie baby food. Foodie parents who follow specialized diets are starting to have more kids, so they are buying vegan, keto or Paleo baby foods that are packed with nutrients.

Let no stem go to waste. Whole Foods’ identified this trend as "upcycled foods," which is another way to say food producers are taking everything from soybean pulp to imperfect fruit to make chips, bites, bars, flour and anything else they can do cut down on food waste.

Embracing oil. Olive oil has long been a staple in American cupboards, but Whole Foods says this is the year that chefs start stocking (and using, so they don’t go rancid) oils made from walnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and avocados. Also look for products that use these oils.

Hard kombucha. A handful of years after the hard seltzer boom, look for boozy kombucha to have a similar pop, Whole Foods’ experts say.

Chickpeas can do anything. In recent years, we’ve seen chickpeas save the day for vegan baked goods thanks to the liquid, aquafaba, but next year, look for chickpeas — also called garbanzo beans — in tofu, flour, cereal, tortillas and pizza crust.

Meat-free jerky. Fueled by the movement toward plant-based eating, companies are selling jerky made with mushrooms, jackfruit, mango, bananas, pineapple and just about anything else that still has a nice chew after it dries.