Back in March, Rodeo Austin was among the first wave of major events that were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Seven months later, Central Texas events are slowly starting to return, but organizations are finding new ways to host them to accommodate social distancing protocols.

Dell Diamond has been hosting drive-in concerts and several other socially distanced events this fall, including a kickball tournament on Oct. 28.

On Oct. 24, the stadium will welcome fans of one of Mexico’s biggest and longest-running bands, Banda El Recodo de Don Cruz Lizarraga, which will perform a six-hour concert that starts at 6 p.m. (This is the first full live concert of the year for the 17-member Banda el Recodo, which started in 1938 in Mazatlán.)

On Nov. 13 and 14, Rodeo Austin is hosting a new event that will bring more than three dozen bull riders to the Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express baseball team, which also had to cancel its season this year.

Bulls in the Ballpark starts at 7 p.m. and will feature 35 riders from PRCA Division 1 Xtreme Bull Riding who will be competing for a $20,000 prize. Announcer Wayne Brooks will be at the mic with Justin Rumford behind (or inside) the barrel to help keep the riders safe. As with a typical Rodeo Austin event, Bulls in the Ballpark will also include a Mutton Bustin’ competition.

Rodeo Austin’s annual rodeo and fair usually takes place in March at the Travis County Exposition Center, and this is the first time that the organization is hosting a rodeo event at the Williamson County stadium.

Tickets start at $20, and all attendees will be seated with at least 6-feet of space between parties. Face coverings will be required for people ages 10 and older when moving around the ballpark. You can find out more about the Bulls at the Ballpark and other upcoming concerts and events at the Dell Diamond at RRExpress.com.