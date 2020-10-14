The Austinites who run a blog and popular Instagram account have teamed up with a Fredericksburg winery to raise money to help restaurants that have struggled to stay open during the coronavirus.

The Slate Mill Wine Collective and Karen Reinsberg and Gavin Booth, the bloggers behind Couple in the Kitchen (coupleinthekitchen.com), have released Couple in the Kitchen Charity Wines, whose proceeds go to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which provides zero-interest loans for restaurants owners in need.

Slate Mill Wine Collective is a winery and also a custom crush facility, which allows other wine producers the ability to craft their own wines using their facility.

Winemaker Josh Fritsche teamed up with Booth and Reinsberg to pick wines they liked to create these fundraiser bottles. The initial release includes two wines, a Viognier and a Bordeaux-style rosé ($28 and $24, respectively), both made with Texas-grown grapes, which are available at the Slate Mill Wine Collective website and tasting room, and at several restaurants, including Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen and Toss Pizzeria and Pub.