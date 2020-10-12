Catering companies have lost hundreds of gigs this year to the coronavirus, but many have found new ways to reach new customers.

Aphrodite Oysters, one of the area’s largest oyster catering companies, is now offering a wider menu that includes shrimp cocktail, ceviche and, of course, fresh oysters.

Founder Kristen Jordan started her company in 2013 and has shucked oysters at golf tournaments, Circuit of the Americas parties and even huge tech events, but now she’s added options for smaller affairs, including a backyard picnic for two.

She sells East Coast oysters by the dozen, starting at $35 if you want to shuck them yourself or slightly more if you want to have someone shuck them for you upon delivery. Delivery is free in the Austin area or $15 for orders outside the metro area. You can find the menu and more information at aphroditeoysters.com.