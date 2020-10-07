Back in 1970, Hunter S. Thomson ran for sheriff of Pitkin County on what he called the Freak Power ticket.

It was a political movement to inspire young people who didn’t see themselves represented in mainstream politics to vote anyway. Thompson didn’t win the election, but he did bring out the vote, drawing 174 votes to the winner’s 204, and he wrote about he effort in an article for Rolling Stone.

To honor Thompson’s voter activism and inspire people of all stripes to vote in this year’s election, Independence Brewing Co. has relased a new limited-edition blood orange Hefeweizen called Freak Power.

The 5.4% ABV beer, according to a release, is "a hef that starts like a traditional German wheat beer and ends with a crisp finish that doesn’t linger too long on the palate."

The funkadelic orange, black and pink cans, designed by graphic artist Lauren Dickens, will be available throughout Texas, Arkansas and Colorado during October and November.

Independence founder Amy Cartwright, who opened the South Austin brewery 16 years ago, and her team have been organizing voter registration drives at the brewery and at bars and retailers where Independence products are sold throughout the state.

You can visit the taproom at 3913 Todd Lane or find out more by going to independencebrewing.com.