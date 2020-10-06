Rabbit Food Grocery has been busier than ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck, says co-owner Jessica Morris, who opened the store in 2012.

Morris says that customers previously came to the store at 2425 Exposition Blvd. for the specialty vegan items they offered, but not the fresh produce or pantry staples. "We never sold dry beans or rice, and now we go through a case every three days," she says.

Morris says the store is still enforcing physical distancing guidelines, which has created a relaxed shopping environment for customers.

"It’s honestly been amazing," she says. "The entire vegan community has come together to try to keep these businesses afloat."

In addition to vegan staples, including produce, pantry staples, snacks and dairy-free cheeses, Rabbit Food also carries ready-to-cook products from local vegan restaurants, including Possum Pizza and Arlo’s ready-to-cook vegan burgers, "bacon" and mac-and-cheese.

The store has also added grab-and-go meals from vegan eateries including Bistro Vonish, Bruja’s Brew and Counter Culture. When Vegg Catering’s weddings and events canceled this year, the company started making family meals that are now available at the Tarrytown grocer, too. The store sells baked goods from local bakeries Capital City Bakery, Celestes Best and Happy Vegan Baker.

"Every day I try to look at the bright side," she says. "I think this is going to change how people grocery shop in the future. It won’t be as crazy, but people are going to want to get delivery and curbside more in general."

If you’re looking for vegan cheeses and faux charcuterie, check out Rebel Cheese, a market in the Mueller development that has been open since 2019. The deli also carries a selection of vegan pantry staples and products, from nutritional yeast-based seasonings and gluten-free crackers to vegan chocolates and jam.