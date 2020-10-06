Austin has dozens of international markets, where you can find ingredients from around the globe. Here’s a guide to stores that sell Asian, Indian, Middle Eastern, African, Mediterranean foods and more.

Below, you’ll find a list of Austin’s Mexican markets, some of which sell foods from Central and South America.

99 Ranch Market, one of Austin’s newest Asian supermarkets at 6929 Airport Blvd., sells an array of fresh produce and meat, as well as dried, canned and bottled goods. The store also includes a small food court. (512-381-8899, 99ranch.com)

African Market, a restaurant with a small market at 10805 N. Lamar Blvd. sells African goods and specialty products. (512-832-5382, facebook.com/africannigerianfood)

Africarib Market is a grocery store at 825 E. Rundberg Lane selling shelf stable goods and fresh produce for African and Caribbean cuisine. (512-339-4535, africaribmarket.com)

Anand Bazar, an Indian grocery store at 2121 W. Parmer Lane, sells household goods in addition to fresh, frozen and packaged groceries. (512-837-9701, facebook.com/anandbazaraustin)

Asahi Imports, opened in 1967, is one of the oldest international markets in Austin and carries a large selection of Japanese products. 6105 Burnet Road. (512-453-1850, asahi-imports.com)

Asia Market carries a wide selection of Chinese ingredients as well as those for other Asian cuisines with an in-store eatery. 8650 Spicewood Springs Road. (512-383-5009, asiamarketeatery.com)

Burmese Store, a small market at 9010 Interstate 35 North, sells products from Burma. (512-712-0605)

Dana Bazaar, an Indian supermarket at 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd., also offers grocery delivery. (512-993-0175, danabazaarsupermarket.com)

Davod's Mediterranean Market. This market at 13497 U.S. 183 North features a selection of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products and also sells its popular gyros in a cafe housed inside the store. (512-305-3550)

Desi Brothers is a local Indian market with two locations: 2506 W. Parmer Lane and 3421 W. William Cannon Drive. (512-761-3743, desibrothers.com)

Desi Meat Market is a grocery market and halal meat store at 4404 W. William Cannon Drive. (512-428-5948, desi-meat-market.business.site)

Filipino Asian Mart, 615 W. Slaughter Lane, is a hybrid restaurant and market with a limited but focused selection of Southeast Asian ingredients. (512-291-8135, facebook.com/FilipinoAsianMart)

Gandhi Bazar. This Indian market opened more than a decade ago at 8650 Spicewood Springs Road, and you’ll find products sold under their brand at several other Indian markets around the city. (512-249-0202, facebook.com/Gandhibazarstore)

Gandhi Bazar. A second, independently operated location of this Indian store, located at 12809 RM 620 North. (512-249-7600, facebook.com/GandhiBazar620)

Hana World Market. Opened in 2011, this Korean-Japanese market features a sizable food court and fresh meat and produce selection, as well as kitchen and household goods at 1700 W. Parmer Lane. (512-832-6606, hanaworldmarket.net)

Han Yang Market is a sizable Korean market with fresh kimchi and other salads and prepared foods at 6808 N. Lamar Blvd. (512-371-3199, austinhanyangmarket.com)

H Mart, an Asian supermarket at 11301 Lakeline Blvd., specializes in fresh seafood, meat, pantry staples and frozen food with a large food court. (737-717-6900, 11301 Lakeline Blvd.)

Hong Kong Supermarket has a large fresh meat and seafood counter, as well as a sizable selection of produce. There is a small counter in the back where customers can order banh mi, spring rolls and other to-go dishes. 8557 Research Blvd. (512-836-2068, hksaustin.com)

International Foods. One of the few Middle Eastern and Mediterranean markets with an in-house bakery that fills the store with the smell of sweet dough. 11331 N. Lamar Blvd. (512-491-8282, facebook.com/cozmousa)

Man Pasand Grocery is a Texas-based Indian and Middle Eastern grocery chain with three locations in the Austin area: 3601 W. William Cannon Drive, 13945 U.S. 183 and 12625 North I-35. (512-892-9600, manpasandgrocery.com)

Mom's Taste is a small Korean store and one of the best places to find ready-to-eat dishes such as bulgogi, kimchi and banchan. 6613 Airport Blvd. (512-420-0499, austinbanchan.com)

MTM Indian Grocery & Fish Store is a market selling grocery items and spices, particularly those from Southern India. 9225 W. Parmer Lane. (512-249-0075, facebook.com/mtmindianfoods)

MT Supermarket opened in 1984 and, at 100,000 square feet, remains the largest international store in the city. It carries ingredients from nearly every corner of the globe but focuses on Asian goods and products, including hard-to-find produce, noodles, sauces, spices and rice. 10901 N. Lamar Blvd. (512-454-4804, mtsupermarket.com)

Neelkanth Indian Grocery. Spacious market at 3203 S. Interstate 35 in Round Rock that is currently offering curbside pick-up. (512-828-3000, neelkanth.shop)

New Madina Market was the first halal meat market to open in Austin. Since 1992, the store has carried fresh meat, as well as Indian and Middle Eastern goods. 9200 N. Lamar Blvd. (512-719-5552, newmadinamarket.com)

Phoenicia Bakery and Deli is another Austin staple. The original location at 2912 S. Lamar Blvd. opened in 1979. Known for its freshly baked pita, olive bar and prepared foods, such as hummus, the store expanded to a second location at 4701 Burnet Road in 1999, where it has a larger area for in-store dining. (512-447-4444, phoeniciabakery.com)

Quality Halal Market. Owned by Syed Ali since 2013, this market features a butcher counter with fresh meat and some produce. 12920 W. Parmer Lane, Cedar Park. (512-260-7677, facebook.com/QualityHalalMarket)

Taj Grocers, an Indian market at 1601 S. Interstate 35 in Round Rock, also carries Asian and Middle Eastern goods. (512-246-7923, facebook.com/tajgrocers)

Teji's is an Indian market and restaurant with clothing and other gifts next to a sit-down restaurant at 1205 Round Rock Ave., Round Rock. (512-244-3351, tejifoods.com)

Thai Fresh. Mostly a restaurant, but this cafe and coffee shop also carries some hard-to-find Thai ingredients. 909 W. Mary St. (512-494 6436, thai-fresh.com)

Sarah's Mediterranean Grill and Market. A restaurant and market that sells a variety of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products. 5222 Burnet Road. (512-419-7605, sarahsmediterranean.com)

Selam International Mart and Cafe, an Ethiopian cafe and market at 10009 N. Lamar Blvd., sells spices and other grocery products from East Africa. (512-215-8184, selamcafe.com)

Shahi Foods. This store carries Indian, Middle Eastern and European goods, and includes a sit-down cafe. 12410 N. Lamar Blvd. (512-837-8668)

Vedic Indian Supermarket is an online-only grocery store offering delivery in Austin and Houston. (512-8656935, vedicindiansupermarket.com)

World Food and Halal Market. One of several halal markets in North Austin, it also carries products from across the Middle East, India and Pakistan. 9616 N. Lamar Blvd. (512-832-8365, facebook.com/WorldFoodHalalMarket)

Mexican meat markets

Austin’s Mexican meat markets are many. Almost all of them have a butcher counter, fresh produce, grocery goods and dried staples, such as beans and rice. Some have an in-store restaurant, often with seating. Each of these markets has their own personality, some with fresh baked goods, others with homemade agua fresca, salsa and tortillas. Some are in the same shopping center or right across the street from each other, which makes it easy to pop in and out if you need to grab something in a hurry. The largest is Fiesta Mart, which has two locations and carries a large selection of international goods from around the world.

Bueno Mexican Market, 14300 FM 969, 512-276-9300

El Rancho Supermercado, 8752 Research Blvd., 512-458-5100

Fiesta Mart, 3909 North I-35, 512-406-3900

Fiesta Mart, 5510 South I-35, 512-373-7800

JD's Market, 6214 E. Riverside Dr, 512-389-3914

JD's Market, 7310 E. Riverside Dr, 512-386-7742

JD's Market, 9111 FM 812, 512-243-3000

JD's Market, 5517 Cameron Road, 512-374-1501

JD's Market, 4607 Loyola Lane, 512-927-2498

JD's Market, 6506 Decker Lane, 512-928-5566

JD's Market, 1900 E. Anderson Lane, 512-339-6008

JD's Market, 6759 FM 535, Cedar Creek, 512-247-9441

JD's Market, 11720 FM 1826, 512-394-0850

JD's Market, 14300 Dessau Road, Pflugerville, 512-670-0990

La Casa Super Mercado, 13015 Dessau Road, 512-814-0055

La Familia Mexican Market, 8540 Research Blvd, 512-458-6500

La Finca Supermercado, 9616 N. Lamar Blvd. 512-284-9421

La Hacienda Market, 6425 South I-35, 512-443-4600

La Hacienda Market, 1812 Payton Gin Road, 512-973-3110

La Hacienda Market, 7517 Cameron Road, 512-371-0056

La Mexicana Market, 834 E Rundberg Lane, 512-834-8797

La Mexicana Supermercado Chaparo, 14236 FM 969, 512-584-8071

La Michoacana Meat Market, 512 W. Stassney Lane, 512-916-9938

La Michoacana Meat Market, 1917 E. Seventh St., 512-473-8487

La Michoacana Meat Market, 2237B E. Riverside Dr., 512-448-9456

La Michoacana Meat Market, 6908 Cameron Road, 512-451-9404

La Michoacana Meat Market, 9811 N. I-35, 512-973-0022

La Michoacana Meat Market, 9308 N. Lamar Blvd., 512-491-8993

La Moreliana, 3600 S. Congress Ave., 512-851-2909

La Moreliana, 1909 E. William Cannon Drive, 512-693-9008

La Moreliana, 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Road, 512-770-6811

La Placita, 5310 S. Pleasant Valley Road, 512-628-0277

Los Amigos Meat Market, 15812 Windermere Drive, 512-670-9922

Mi Casa Market, 11700 Dessau Road, 512-520-1000

Mi Pueblo Meat Market, 6575 Decker Lane, 512-926-7016

Mi Pueblito Market, 2030 E. Oltorf St., 512-462-2009

Quinta Caporales Meat Market, 730 W. Stassney Lane, 512-707-1200

Super Mercado Mexicana, 701 Masterson Pass, 512-339-6533

Poco Loco Supermercado, 611 W Ben White Blvd, 512-383-5486

Poco Loco Supermercado, 1144 Airport Blvd., 512-926-4011

Poco Loco Supermercado, 6305 Cameron Road, 512-454-2139

Tienda Mexicana, 825 E. Rundberg Lane, 512-835-7777