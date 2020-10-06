You won’t find more passionate people than those who work at Austin’s specialty food shops. The folks behind the counter at Antonelli’s Cheese Shop can talk about cheese all day in the same way that the staffers at Con Olio can go on and on about olive oil or the fishmongers at Quality Seafood can extol the glories of Gulf shrimp.

From Faraday’s Kitchen Store in Bee Cave to ATX Homemade Jerky in Elgin, you’ll find specialty stores across Central Texas run by people who have fallen in love with whatever they are selling (chocolates, jams, boudin) and want to share those goods with the world. Some of the businesses on this list are new upscale corner shops and others are long-running institutions.

There’s also a singular pleasure in stopping by a neighborhood market for a pint of beer on the way home or to grab a special jar of preserves to give to your mother-in-law or a pound of fresh pasta to surprise your sweetie.

A few of the stores on this list are more like traditional grocery stores, but most of them aren’t places where you are buying a week’s worth of food. Instead, they are places where you can find food items (or cooking tools) that might make your whole week just a little more interesting.

Small grocery stores and neighborhood markets

ATX Homemade Jerky & Artisan Market, a store at 107 N. Main St. in Elgin that sells local beef jerky and other artisan products. The company also sells its jerky at a number of local farmers markets. (512-229-3036, atxjerky.com)

Clarksville Market, a neighborhood market at 1001 W. Lynn St. selling a curated selection of food products and an array of wine and beer. (512-992-1408)

Confituras Little Kitchen, a small retail shop at 2129 Goodrich Ave. selling small-batch jams, preserves and fresh baked goods, including biscuits. (512-710-9370, confituras.net)

Con Olio, a specialty store selling olive oil, vinegar, wine and other artisinal products with two locations: 3500 RM 620 South and 10000 Research Blvd. (512-263-4373, conolios.com)

Dia’s Market, a specialty market and deli at 812 Justin Lane in Crestview. (512-520-5115, diasmarket.com)

Duval Market, a convenience store at 500 E. 51st St. that also sells organic, gluten-free, vegan products and snacks, as well as wine and beer. (512-467-1870, facebook.com/duvalmarket)

El Milagro Tortilla, the retail outlet for one of Austin’s largest tortilla producers, which has called East Austin home for more than 50 years. 905 E. Seventh St. (512-392-3258, el-milagro.com)

Farm to Market Grocery, a market at 1718 S. Congress Ave. focusing on locally produced specialty products. (512-462-7220, fm1718.com)

Fresh Plus, a locally owned grocery store founded in 1927 and now with four locations: 1221 West Lynn Street in Clarksville, 2401 San Gabriel Street near UT, 2917 W. Anderson Lane and 408 W. 43rd St. in Hyde Park. (freshplusaustin.com)

Gourmet Texas Pasta, a local brand of dried pastas that you can find at a number of local stores and farmers markets, as well as at a retail store at 1100 Sam Bass Road in Round Rock. (512-487-8241, gourmettexaspasta.com)

Graceland Grocery, a small market, coffee shop and barbecue restaurant at 8600 U.S. 290 West. (512-301-8552, gracelandgrocery.com)

Hyde Park Market, also known as the Flag Store, is a deli and small grocery market at 4429 Duval St. (512-524-4217)

Live Oak, a well-stocked convenience store with lots of local products at 4410 Menchaca Road. (512-416-0300, live-oak-market.business.site)

Marigold Market and Cafe, a market with an in-store cafe that has been since open since 2019 at 7415 Southwest Parkway. (512-428-4293, marigoldmarketcafe.business.site)

Mosaic Market, a neighborhood store at 4600 Mueller Blvd. selling an array of products, beer and wine. (512-322-9252, mosaicmueller.wixsite.com/mosaicmarket)

Native Grocery, a well-stocked convenience store at 705 Tillery St. with craft beer, wine and some prepared foods. (512-389-1100)

Mr. Natural, a longtime vegan cafe, bakery and health food store with two locations, 2414A S. Lamar Blvd. and 1901 E. Cesar Chavez St. (512-916-9223, mrnatural-austin.com)

Rabbit Food Grocery, a vegan grocery store at 2425 Exposition Blvd. (512-666-8638, rabbitfoodgrocery.com)

Rosedale Market, a convenience store at 1309 W. 45th Street with a curated selection of specialty snacks, beer and wine. (512-380-0551, rosedale-market.business.site)

Royal Blue Grocery, a small market and deli with six locations in downtown Austin, as well as outposts in Dallas and San Antonio. (royalbluegrocery.com)

Savory Spice, a store selling specialty spices, salts, herbs, sauces and other seasonings. 10000 Research Blvd. (512-795-0770, savoryspiceshop.com/texas/austin-the-arboretum)

Steamies Dumplings, the commercial kitchen and retail outlet at 6929 Airport Blvd. for the dumpling company that launched at local farmers markets before venturing into retail earlier this year. (737-708-8082, steamiesdumplings.com)

Sour Duck Market, a market, eatery and bakery from the owners of Barley Swine and Odd Duck at 1814 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (512-394-5776, sourduckmarket.com)

Quickie Pickie, a neighborhood grocery with two locations (1208 E. 11th St. and 2027 E. Cesar Chavez St.) selling local products, beer, wine and prepared foods. The original location on E. 11th Street had been open for 20 years when, in 2013, it got a major expansion and update to include in-store seating, a bar and increased grocery inventory. (512-479-0136, quickiepickieaustin.com)

Pasta & Co, a store at 3502 Kerbey Lane that has been selling homemade noodles and pasta by by the pound, as well as sauces and frozen take-home entrees, since 1983. (512-453-0633, austinpasta.com)

The Austinite Market, a neighborhood market at 1017 Barton Springs Road, with a strong selection of local products, craft beer and wine. (512-474-4866, austinitemarket.wixsite.com/website)

The Bee Grocery, a market, deli and Vietnamese cafe at 1001 E. Sixth St. that carries a large number of local products, including some that you can usually only find at the farmers market. (512-861-5002, beegrocery.com)

Thom’s Market, a neighborhood market specializing in local products with three locations — 1418 Barton Springs Road, 160 E. Riverside Drive, 1500 Spyglass Drive. (512-614-0066, thomsmarket.com)

Wheatsville Food Co-op, a cooperatively owned grocery store that first opened in 1976 and now has two locations, 3101 Guadalupe St. and 4001 S. Lamar Blvd. (512-814-2888, wheatsville.coop)

Cheese, meat and charcuterie

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop, a cheese shop at 4220 Duval St. that also sells charcuterie and cheese plate accouterments. (512-531-9610, antonellischeese.com)

Dai Due, a restaurant at 2406 Manor Road that also sells fresh cuts of meat and baked bread. (512-524-0688, daidue.com)

Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, a butcher shop and small grocery at 3800 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock. (512-582-2333, goodstocktx.com)

Johnny G's Meat Market, a meat market at 11600 Menchaca Road that has been open since 1980. (512-280-6514, johnnygbutcherblock.com)

Lee's Meat Market, a butcher shop at 1601 W. 38th St. (512-467-6700 leesmeatmarket.com)

Longhorn Meat Market, a meat store that has been at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for more than 50 years. (512-476-5223, longhornmeatmarket.com)

Quality Seafood Market has been Austin’s premier seafood market since it originally opened in 1938. You can find the store now at 5621 Airport Blvd. (512-452-3820, qualityseafoodmarket.com)

Rebel Cheese, a vegan cheese shop, market and eatery at 2200 Aldrich St. in the Mueller development. (512-382-0048, rebelcheese.com)

Salt & Time, a butcher shop and grocery at 1912 E. Seventh St. that specializes in sustainable meat. (512-524-1383, saltandtime.com)

Stuffed Cajun Meat Market, a butcher shop and grocer selling Cajun-style meats, as well as prepared foods. 12226 RM 620 North. (512-918-1600, stuffedcajun.com)

Three Six General, a new butcher shop and market at 1904 Old Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos selling cured meats, sausages, pickles and condiments that are also sold at local farmers markets and a few other retail outlets. (threesixgeneral.com)

Chocolate and candy shops

Big Top Candy Shop, a candy store at 1706 S. Congress Ave. (512-462-2220, bigtopcandyshop.com)

Edis' Chocolates, a chocolate shop at 3808 Spicewood Springs Road. (512-795-9285, edischocolates.com)

Delysia Chocolatier, a chocolate shop at 2000 Windy Terrace that specializes in flavored truffles. (512-413-4701, delysia.com)

Lammes Candies has been selling chocolates and other confections since 1892. The flagship store is now at 5330 Airport Blvd., and they also have locations at 2927A W. Anderson Lane, 110 I-35 North in Round Rock and inside Lakeline Mall and Barton Creek Square Mall. (512-453-2899, lammes.com)

Maggie Louise Confections, a specialty chocolate store at 1017 E. Sixth St. (512-953-5744, maggielouiseconfections.com)

SRSLY Chocolate, a local chocolate company that has a small retail store in Taylor at 117 E. Third St. (512-726-3427, srslychocolate.com)

Yummi Joy, a candy store and coffee shop at 409 W 2nd St. (512-296-2195, yummijoy.com)

Kitchen Supply Stores

Ace Mart Restaurant Supply, a store with two Austin locations selling restaurant-grade cooking equipment, dinnerware, bowls, utensils and other kitchen supplies. 9411 N. Lamar Blvd. (512-832-9933, acemart.com)

Austin Homebrew Supply, a store at 15112 Interstate 35 North selling supplies to make beer, wine, cheese and other fermented projects at home. (512-300-2739, austinhomebrew.com)

Faraday’s Kitchen Store, a locally owned kitchen store, opened in 2005, that sells countertop appliances, knives, cookbooks, bakingware and other specialty kitchen items at 12918 Shops Parkway in Bee Cave. (512-266-5666, faradayskitchenstore.com)

Foodie Kids, a kid-focused cooking store and culinary center at 3818 Far West Blvd. that has been open for more than 20 years. (512-346-3333, foodie-kids.com)

Make It Sweet, a cake supply store at 9070 Research Blvd. (512-371-3401, makeitsweet.com)

Mission Restaurant Supply, a restaurant supply store at 6509 N. Lamar Blvd. that has been open since 2003. (512-389-1705, missionrs.com/locations/tx/austin)

Over the Top Cake Supplies, a cake supply store at 1208 Interstate 35 North in Round Rock. (512-814-0267, overthetopcakesupplies.com)

SoCo Homebrew, a homebrew supply store at 8201 S. Congress Ave. (512-428-6564, socohomebrew.com)

Williams-Sonoma has two Austin locations of this upscale national kitchen store chain, one at 9722 Great Hills Trail in the Arboretum and another at 2901 S Capital of Texas Highway in Barton Creek Square Mall. (512-231-1813, williams-sonoma.com)