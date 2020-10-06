Amanda and David Hopper fell in love with the grocery business when they were living in Chicago about more than a decade ago.

While there, David Hopper helped a childhood friend open a neighborhood store and worked there until the Hoppers moved to Austin in 2007. He got a job at Central Market and then a food distribution company to learn more about the industry, and in 2016, they signed a lease for their own shop at 812 Justin Lane.

Dia’s Market gets its names from the initials of their three children: Dylan, Isobel and Alexander, and the Hoppers have curated a mix of national and local products, as well as beer and wine, baked goods, cheeses, coffee, hot soups and freshly made breakfast and lunch deli sandwiches.

Over the past decade, micro-grocery stores like Dia’s have been popping up all around Austin, both to sell groceries close to home, but also to build a sense of community, David Hopper says.

"Food is an amazing way to start a conversation, I like to connect with people and I think food is one of the ways I can do that," Hopper says.

Before the pandemic, customer interest was already shifting toward local products, Hopper says, and now that people are staying close to home, that’s brought in new shoppers. Dia’s Market has seen this shift for themselves, "When the bigger stores couldn’t handle the surge, we stepped up," Hopper says.

Hopper hopes Dia Market will be able to continue providing customers with a more localized experience as well as expanding their online ordering capabilities. Customers can currently order online from the deli, but he’s hoping to add online groceries soon. "I want to continue to reach more people," says Hopper.