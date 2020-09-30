I love coconut milk ice cream and I love hard cider, but I wasn’t sure I’d like the combination.

Earlier this fall, NadaMoo and Austin Eastciders teamed up to make a new line of limited-edition boozy ice creams that they are selling at NadaMoo’s South Lamar shop and at the new Austin Eastciders location on Barton Springs Road.

The dairy-free dessert comes in four flavors (vanilla rosé, chocolate blood orange, apple pie and piña colada) and has a 3% ABV. The first flavor I tried was the piña colada, but to be honest, I didn’t love the frozen chunks of pineapple. The ice cream itself was good, but frozen pieces of fruit interrupted my enjoyment of the creamy frozen mixture of coconut milk/cider.

I felt the same way about the apple pie flavor, but then I tasted the vanilla rosé and I became an instant superfan. Flavored with real vanilla and Eastciders’ rosé cider, the ice cream was unbelievably smooth with just a hint of tropical from the vanilla and coconut milk. It didn’t taste too boozy, either. Easily one of the best ice creams I’ve had this year.

Another excellent new product I’ve tried recently were the canned, ready-to-drink cocktails from Austin Cocktails. The low-calorie cocktails currently come in three flavors: Cucumber Vodka Mojito, Fred’s Ruby Red Sparkling Cocktail and Bergamot Orange Sparkling Margarita. Each 8.4-ounce can has an ABV of 12.5%, making them a boozy, portable treat that you can take on an afternoon picnic, and they have a wide distribution, sold in more than a dozen states.

Here are a few other new products I’ve either tried on one of my weekly Austin360 Facebook livestreams or I’ll be sampling soon. You can catch those videos each Wednesday at noon on facebook.com/austin360.

Lick Honest Ice Creams, which has locations in Austin and San Antonio, has a new batch of fall flavors, some of which are inspired by back-to-school treats. My favorite was the peanut butter and jelly ice cream, which isn’t new but was scrumptuous and reminded me of my elementary school sack lunches. They also have a new flavor called Orange Plumsicle that is made with fromage blanc cheese and was also quite dreamy. Other new flavors include ice cream cake confetti and two vegan flavors: caramel brownie swirl and coconut chocolate chip.

Rosen’s Bagel Co. got some good news last week. The popular bagels are now available at all of the Austin-area Whole Foods stores, minus the Bee Cave location. Fans can still order the bagels for delivery, including those frozen bagels I liked so much earlier this year, and the company is also continuing its monthly collaboration series, where it partners with a local restaurant to make a special schmear. In September, they’ve been selling a Thai red chile and cilantro schmear from Old Thousand, and August’s collab with Chi’Lantro, a caramelized kimchi schmear, is now part of the permanent menu. In October, they’ll be selling a selection of spreadable cheeses from Antonelli’s.

Another local sparkling booze brand, Blue Norther, has released its newest flavor and announced an expansion. The company launched earlier this year with two flavors (wild blackberry and agave lime), and in October, they’re expanding to San Antonio and adding a prickly pear hard seltzer. Blue Norther is also donating a portion of sales to the Breast Cancer Resource Center.