Although you can recreate fair food at your house, there’s nothing quite like eating funnel cakes, corn dogs and cotton candy on your favorite fairgrounds.

Each weekend for the next few weeks, the State Fair of Texas is hosting the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru, which allows attendees to drive through the Fair Park grounds to pick up sweet and savory fair food favorites and take a photo with Big Tex.

The drive takes about an hour and a half, and guests can bring a picnic setup to enjoy their treats in one of the parking lots before leaving the fairgrounds.

Packages start at $65 and include admission for up to eight people in one vehicle, two Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs and one order each of french fries, Stiffler’s Fried Oreos, cotton candy, kettle corn and a midway prize. There’s also the option to add on Sweet Connie’s Corn on the Cob, sausage on a stick, extra corn dogs or turkey legs.

The drive-thru is open Fridays through Sundays during the original dates of this year’s fair and started Sept. 25-27, continuing through Oct. 15-18. (The fair food event won’t take place on Oct. 10 because of the Red River Showdown, but you can browse entry times and buy tickets at BigTex.com.)

If you can’t make it to Dallas on one of those weekends, Fletcher’s, which typically sells half a million corn dogs during the fair season each year, has teamed up with Golden Chick to sell their famous corn dogs at restaurants throughout Texas. The corn dogs cost $5 each and will be available through Oct. 25.