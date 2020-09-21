Earlier this year, many retailers started accepting SNAP/Lonestar benefits for curbside grocery orders, but a local non-profit is helping low-income families get locally grown produce delivered.

On Sept. 25, Farmshare Austin is relaunching its Fresh for Less home delivery service, which allows Austinites to order low-cost fresh, organic fruits, vegetables and pantry staples online for delivery.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Farmshare Austin operated Fresh for Less Mobile Markets at a handful of locations, where people could shop for local and organic food at a reduced cost.

In April, the non-profit, in partnership with the City of Austin and the Sustainable Food Center, pivoted to offering that same food via contactless delivery, and the program has averaged 125 orders per week. Farmshare also offers an on-farm pickup option for people who live outside the delivery zone.

Customers can order the groceries online or by phone and pay with a credit or debit card, cash or SNAP/LoneStar or P-EBT (pandemic food benefits). If they are using SNAP or P-EBT, they can double the number of fresh vegetables and fruits they receive through the Double Up Bucks program.

The program is in both Spanish and English, and residents who have questions can call a free hotline operated by Sustainable Food Center staff at (512) 910-5860.