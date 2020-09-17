High Noon, a new western-inspired bar concept with a psychedelic flair, has officially opened in East Austin. Described as "traditional western saloon meets Kubrick," the bar will be open daily from 4 p.m. to midnight at 2000 East Cesar Chavez.

After several starts and stops due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project opened its doors for the first time last Friday in the space previously occupied by Craftsman.

Partners Nathan Hill (White Horse, Stay Gold), Jeremy Murray (Kitty Cohen’s, Blackheart) and Matt Rade (Kitty Cohen’s Blackheart) have collectively helmed some of Austin’s most iconic downtown bars. They turned to designer Mickie Spencer to create this eye-catching new space, which combines vintage built-in seating with neon and Pegasus accents.

Thai food truck Thai Kun will be on-site offering the same hours and availability as the bar. Some to-go beverages will be available, and social distancing and masks will be required for all in-person patrons.

Check High Noon and Thai Kun’s social media pages here and here before you go to confirm they will be open.