The Long Island-born Danielle Renov now calls Israel home, and that’s where the blogger publishes to her popular Instagram @peaslovencarrots channel.

Her new book, "Peas Love and Carrots," includes many of the Moroccan-Ashkenaz dishes that she cooks for her family all year round, including the High Holy Days.

Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, is this weekend, and families around the world will kick off year 5781 with apples, honey, challah and other sweet dishes to welcome an auspicious year.

In "Peas Love and Carrots," Renov uses ingredients from all over the world and offers substitution ideas depending on your taste and product availability. In this recipe for a slightly sweet and crunchy salmon dish, she calls for tamarind paste and maple syrup, but you could easily use pomegranate molasses or honey mustard instead.

She tops the fish with kadaif, a thin noodle that adds a little nest of crunch on top of each filet. She prefers using a frozen and then thawed kadaif, but you can also use the dried version that’s available at Middle Eastern and Mediterranean stores.

"The kadaif topping on fish to bring another textural addition to your plate should not be limited to this recipe only," she writes. "How about sprinkling Montreal steak seasoning over your salmon instead of salt and pepper and then add a layer of white horseradish sauce or the horseradish mayo and then top with the kadaif?...Kadaif on fish is an excellent idea and should not be limited to this exact recipe."

If the kadaif isn’t crunchy when the fish is done, you can broil it for 2 minutes to finish toasting the noodles, she notes.

No matter how you celebrate, Shanah Tovah. May your year be filled with sweetness.

Tahini and Tamarind Glazed Salmon with Kadaif Topping

Creamy, earthy tahini, sweet and sour tamarind paste, flaky rich salmon, and then the crispy, party-in-your-mouth kadaif make this fish the most unexpected yet utterly satisfying dish! Combining flavors that span many regions, it’s an unexpected combination that just totally works! Because the kadaif crisps up, I like to cook this in fillet form so that when each person gets served I don’t have to cut through the crispy topping and ruin the presentation.

— Danielle Renov

8 (1 1/2 inch) fillets of salmon (with or without skin)

1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1/2 cup tahini paste

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon tamarind concentrate

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds, for garnish

For the topping:

4 cups frozen kadaif, defrosted

2 tablespoons olive oil

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon fillets on prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

In a bowl, combine tahini, tamarind, maple syrup and olive oil. Spread 1 tablespoon tahini mixture over each salmon fillet. (I like to use a gloved hand here to make the process easier.)

To a large bowl, add kadaif; drizzle with olive oil. Gently toss the kadaif in the bowl 2-3 times just to spread the oil.

Top each salmon fillet with about 1/3 cup kadaif strands, creating a sort of nest on the fish.

Bake for 18-20 minutes until fish is just cooked through and kadaif is golden and crunchy! Garnish with pomegranate seeds. Serve hot or cold and enjoy!

— From "Peas Love and Carrots" by Danielle Renov (ArtScroll Mesorah Publications, $39.99)