Blue Bell ice cream is beloved for its over-the-top flavor combinations, so it’s no surprise that the iconic Texas brand has emerged from quarantine with perhaps its most luscious flavor yet: Fudge Brownie Decadence.

The new flavor stars Chocolate French ice cream featuring fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

The decadent dessert is available now for a limited time in half gallon and pint sizes wherever you buy your ice cream.

View this post on Instagram

We’ve created possibly the smoothest flavor of ice cream you could ever crave! Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today. The flavor is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

A post shared by Blue Bell (@bluebellicecream) on Sep 3, 2020 at 3:26am PDT