Austin had several indoor climbing gyms when Crux Climbing Center opened its sprawling space on South Congress Avenue in 2016 that also included a yoga room and a bouldering cave, but with a membership program that allowed 24-hour access, the company quickly became a hotspot for climbing experts and newbies alike.

Just before the pandemic closed countless businesses in March, Crux opened a gym in the former beverage barn across Pickle Road, dubbing it the "fitness barn," and although Crux closed its facilities for several months, owners Matt Twyman and Kevin Goradia continued work on the newest addition to the Crux family, a second location at 6015 Dillard Circle next to the Brewtorium.

The second 20,627-square-foot climbing gym, which includes a yoga studio, kids’ space and fitness area, officially opened on Aug. 21 and includes Spokesman Coffee Shop inside the building, serving coffee, beer, tea, kombucha and other drinks, as well as grab-and-go food items to Crux patrons.

"Our members are our utmost priority, and we are so excited to build a climbing space central to many of their homes and workplaces," Kevin Goradia, co-founder and CEO of Crux, said via release. "Adding a central location is our first step in expanding Crux’s community to the broader Austin area."

The company has plans to open a Round Rock climbing gym at the end of 2021. You can find out more and read about Crux’s COVID-19-related changes at cruxclimbingcenter.com.