Texas breweries have had a roller coaster of a year, first pivoting to online sales at the beginning of the pandemic, followed by a re-opening and then a closing and now a continued evolution to meet the needs of customers (and the ever-changing rules at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission).

It’s not easy to keep up, even if haven’t been without a six-pack of local craft beer in your fridge this entire year.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild has been working for months on a solution, which officially launched last week. Texas Brewery Explorer is an app designed to help customers find (and visit or buy beer from) more than 200 small and independent brewery members across Texas.

Each brewery can update the app with hours of operation, links for to-go orders and any other information that visitors might want to know about before visiting. The app allows users to search for breweries based on location or by name and browse for upcoming virtual and in-person events. Users can also build their own brewery trails, add stamps to a digital passport and compete with other beer lovers to earn badges and points to win prizes and merchandise.

Texas Brewery Explorer is available for iOS and Android, and you can download it for free in the App Store or through Google Play.