From the creator of plant-based taco truck The Vegan Nom comes a new food truck venture, Nom Burgers, which officially opened in East Austin this week.

Chef Chris Rios’ new spot in the Vegan Nom Food Park on 2324 East Cesar Chavez Street specializes in plant-based griddle-smashed burgers, including options made with the impossible patty ("OG"), chicken ("Birdie Burger") and hemp seed ("Veggie Burger"). Make your burger your own with a laundry list of tasty add-ons, including mac ’n’ cheese and planet queso, and sides like cheese fries, tater tots and fried pickles fill out the meal.

There’s also an all-day breakfast option for the late-waking work from home crowd with the Breakfast Muffin Slammy (egg, sausage and cheese on an English muffin with chipotle aioli and a side of hashbrowns, plus maple syrup on request).

Nom Burgers is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.