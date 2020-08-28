School lunches are going to look a little different this fall.

Many Central Texas schools are starting on Sept. 8 with distance learning for at least the first month of the academic year.

AISD’s Nutrition and Food Services department will continue to serve meals for all students through its curbside pick-up program through at least Oct. 4, but there are a few other options for families looking for lunchtime alternatives.

Sweet Pea is a new food delivery start-up from Nicole Fabian, who previously worked as the operations manager for Revolution Foods, a Bay Area-based company that makes healthy school food with the goal of reducing childhood obesity.

Each week, Sweet Pea offers a regular meal, usually a dish like barbecue chicken, cheese enchiladas or ravioli with garlic bread, that requires reheating, as well as a sack lunch that might include a chicken salad sandwich or a chicken Caesar wrap. All meals are served with whole fruit, such as a apple, banana, orange, etc.

Fabian and her team are preparing individually packaged, kid-friendly meals in portions appropriate for the students’ age, and they offer vegetarian and gluten-free options, too. None of the dishes contain peanuts, tree nuts or shellfish.

The service launches on Sept. 8, but customers need to place their orders a week ahead of time.

Deliveries are made twice a week, with a fee depending on the ZIP code. You can find out more and sign up at sweetpeadelivers.com.