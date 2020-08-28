Even though many school districts are starting off the year with virtual learning, many will continue to provide school lunches for both paying students and those who receive free/reduced lunches.

Austin ISD, which has been providing meals for all children and their parents and caregivers this summer, will transition to providing both free and reduced and regular-priced meals for students who are enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

The caregiver meal program, which was funded by the City of Austin and the AISD Crisis Support Fund, will not continue into the school year, but starting on Sept. 8, schools across the city will start distributing both breakfast and lunch for currently enrolled students that are available for curbside pick-up each day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parents or caregivers need to present proof of enrollment, such as a student ID card, student ID number or an official letter or email from the school showing that the child is currently enrolled at an AISD school. They can pick up the meals at any of the 48 participating sites.

Since July, AISD has also been giving away boxes of fresh produce from The Common Market Texas, and that program will continue through Oct. 7. The boxes feature a variety of Texas-grown vegetables and are available at no cost to families with children under the age of 19. Children may accept the boxes, or they will be provided to the adults accompanying children or with documentation of the children receiving meals. Boxes are available until they run out.

You can find the latest information about this year’s school lunch plan, the distribution sites and those farm boxes at austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.

Students in Round Rock ISD can also receive lunch and breakfast through the food services department for the first three weeks of school and longer if remote learning continues into the fall.

Families can fill out an online meal order form to request the meal service, but they can also show a student ID or a document, such as a report card, to pick up the meals without filling out the form.

Meal distribution will take place Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at a dozen elementary, middle and high schools in the district. Round Rock High School, Stony Point High School, Westwood High School and Cedar Ridge High School will also offer a pick-up time from 7 to 8 a.m. during the week. For more info and to find a full list of distribution sites, go to foodservices.roundrockisd.org.

In Pflugerville, families can pick up meals from 7 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 10 locations throughout the city, and all students can receive a free breakfast and snack each day. Bring the student’s ID number when picking up the meals, and you don’t have to pick up the meal at the student’s home school. Go to pfisd.net for more info.

In the Westlake area, students in the Eanes district can be picked up daily from 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the bus drop-off at Forest Trail Elementary School, 1203 Loop 360 South.

Del Valle students and families can pick up meals from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday at Del Valle High School, Baty and Creedmoor elementary schools and Ojeda and Dailey middle schools.