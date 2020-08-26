Restaurateurs have had to get creative to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, but perhaps none more so than Matthew Bolick, co-owner of Better Half, whose burger pop-up is making waves on social media.

Bad Larry Burger Club serves just one item—perfectly fatty smash burgers layered with cheese on a Martin’s potato roll. “My McDonald’s order has always been two single cheese burgers,” Bolick declared in a recent instagram post, and Mickey D’s as well as fast food stalwarts like In-N-Out and P. Terry’s seem to provide the inspiration behind the burger that Austinites simply can’t enough of.

The most recent pop-up at La Barbecue sold out online in five minutes, according to Eater Austin.

We should note here that the burger itself is just half the fun. Bolick and his crew have come up with some out-of-the-box ways to safely deliver lunch to customers, via homemade burger chute and a remote controlled robot. See the instagram posts below, or make sure to pre-order your burger for the next pop-up to witness the action for yourself.

Bad Larry Burger Club’s next appearance will be at The Cavalier (2400 Webberville Road) on Wednesday, September 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. Pre-orders are available the day before beginning at noon at the Bad Larry Burger Club instagram account.

Bolick is also a co-owner of Brew & Brew on San Marcos Street, and Little Brother on Rainey Street.

Thinkin’ about telling the @bummerburrito nerds to hit the bricks for a night. Y’all cool with me chutin’ borrgherrz out of a burrito truck on Rainey for a few hours? Doesn’t matter what you think. Doing it anyway. More info coming soon probably. @alisonnarro shot this chute pic with a real camera.

The Bad Larry Safety Chute™ is the hero we need.

SAFTEY LARRY WAS A REAL GOOD TIME. Thanks for bravin’ the ‘demic to get burgers from my “food truck”. This week all dollars are going to the fine folks at @littlebrotherbar. I’ll holler at y’all soon for the next round. Hey @saltandtime this meat is very fucking good.

