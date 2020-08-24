Peach-loving Austinites will be happy to hear there’s another Northwest Austin Kiwanis peach sale taking place this summer.

Every year for the past 30 years, this civic group raises money for more than a dozen local groups through a big peach sale, first in July and then again in September.

The second round of peaches comes from Colorado, and customers have until Sept. 4 to order them through nwaustinkiwanis.org/PeachesPP. The peaches will arrive in Austin for pickup at Anderson High School on Sept. 12. A 20-pound box of peaches costs $45.

Each year, the Kiwanis club raises about $15,000 for local organizations, primarily through this peach sale.