Fans of El Alma have a new way to enjoy this culinary destination on Barton Springs Road.

The restaurant, helmed since 2011 by executive chef and Mexico City native Alma Alcocer, has announced its El Alma at Home program, which allows customers to sign up for a membership program. Each level provides something different, from recipes to full meal kits, ingredients included.

The most basic level costs $5 a month and includes a newsletter with a recipe and cooking tips. For $35 a month, subscribers can get access to a monthly virtual cooking class with Alcocer and access to an ingredient list and recipe to cook along.

If you’re a fan of those restaurant meal kits that include ingredients, you can sign up for the home chef level, which costs $55 per month and includes all the ingredients for the virtual cooking class.

At the VIP level, $75 per month, you can get the meal kit as well as a cocktail class and cocktail kit. All who sign up will get a free queso any time they dine in the restaurant, which is open for limited in-person seating.

Find out more and sign up at table22.com/el-alma.